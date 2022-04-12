When the weather gets warmer in State College, many Penn State students flood the green spaces of the HUB-Robeson Center and Old Main to catch the sun.

As the fifth largest college campus by acreage in the U.S., there are many more places on and around campus where students and visitors can enjoy nature during these upcoming spring months.

The Arboretum at Penn State

Starting with one of the most well-known areas to enjoy nature at Penn State, the Arboretum is a 370-acre botanical collection with 11 different gardens and groves.

Filled with every color of the rainbow and complex architectural structures, it has dozens of spaces for visitors to appreciate the strategically designed displays, including different species of ancient flora, aquatic plants, aromatic plants and flowering shrubs.

It’s the perfect place to take a stroll through and reconnect with nature or sit on one of the many benches and tables to get some schoolwork done while breathing in the fresh air.

Hintz Family Alumni Center

Hidden away on West Campus, the Hintz Family Alumni Center is a small oasis that many students stumble upon by accident.

It features many flower gardens, a duck pond, a stone bridge gazebo, a forested pathway, as well as a large open green space displaying the biodiversity of the garden.

Ducks, fish and turtles inhabit the area, making it the perfect place to take a peaceful break during a busy day and to admire its beauty.

Peace Garden

Tucked away between the HUB and Old Main is the Peace Garden, an unexpectedly beautiful area for being located right at the center of campus.

Funded by the class of 1997 and designed by three architectural landscape professors and a landscape construction professor, the Peace Garden is a small area with many benches surrounded by tall London Plane trees, pansies and chrysanthemums.

It was designed to create a sense of tranquility and has served as a great place to study, call friends and family or closely watch the infamous Penn State squirrels move about the garden.

Millennium Science Complex garden

Another space tucked away from those who are not looking is a small garden beneath the corner of the Millennium Science Complex.

With winding paths and lots of green shrubbery, the garden is a peaceful hidden gem for students and visitors to take time to relax on one of the many benches and appreciate the landscape’s design.

Mount Nittany

If you’re able to venture off of campus, Mount Nittany has more than eight miles of trails and scenic views maintained by volunteers. Reaching 2,200 feet at its peak, it’s the perfect place for a hike through nature.

The legends and folklore surrounding the mountain, including the tale of the Nittany Lion itself, creates a sense of Happy Valley pride as hikers traverse the trails while appreciating the fresh air and foliage around them.

Known to be a student bucket list item, Mount Nittany is the perfect place to get some exercise outdoors or just enjoy the view from the lookouts during the upcoming warmer months.

On a campus of over 46,000 undergraduate students, it can seem impossible to find a quiet, peaceful place to enjoy the nature around you. However, Penn State and State College are filled with beautiful hidden gems that are waiting for some new springtime visitors.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

+2 Penn State student creates upcycling business driven by sustainability Clothes come and go within students’ closets as they shop the latest fashion trends. While s…