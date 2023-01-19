Whether it be purchasing textbooks at the Student Book Store or loading up on comics from the Comic Swap, downtown State College is lined with a variety of shops and services.

However, groceries remain the top priority for students, considering around 60% of University Park students live off campus.

With many students living without cars in downtown State College, this raises the question of what Penn State students think is the best place to grocery shop within walking distance.

Rachel Buterbaugh said one of her favorite places to shop for groceries within walking distance is McLanahan’s Downtown Market, right near the western part of campus.

“It has more fruit and vegetable options and less preserved foods,” Buterbaugh (sophomore-psychology) said.

Buterbaugh also said McLanahan’s Downtown Market is close to most of the apartments where students live.

“It can be a little expensive, and it can be kind of limited because it’s downtown, but it’s convenient,” she said.

Victoria Guarneri said she likes going to McLanahan’s near Shortlidge Road to get her food.

“If I really need to pick something up that’s needed, whether it be milk or eggs, then it’s the closest place that I live to being downtown,” Guarneri (sophomore-criminology) said.

Tyler Hughes, unlike Buterbaugh and Guarneri, said he doesn’t really consider either McLanahan's locations to be grocery stores.

“I guess you can get quick groceries there, but I don’t know,” Hughes (sophomore-meteorology) said. “I feel like Target has a better selection most of the time.”

Hughes said Trader Joe’s is his go-to grocery store since he has a car but that Target is where he gets his groceries downtown.

Justin Hassel shared a similar sentiment to Hughes but also said he thinks there’s no need for the inclusion of more grocery options downtown.

“There’s all these buses and other options to get off campus,” Hassel (sophomore-meteorology) said. “Down on [Atherton Street], there’s so many different [grocery stores].”

While some students prioritized healthier food options and better prices, there were those that prioritized convenience.

With groceries in hand, Julia Wasilewski said Target is her preferred place to shop, as it’s close to the dorm she lives in.

“I guess it’s easy to walk to, and they always have a lot,” Wasilewski (sophomore-veterinary and biomedical sciences) said.

While she agreed with Hughes and Hassel that Target was her preferred place to shop for food, Wasilewski also said she believes traveling outside of downtown State College is a bit of an inconvenience.

Maria Allegretto shared the same opinion, saying that more convenience was something that she wished State College offered.

“If you want to go to different stores, you’re either going to have to take an Uber or [get] a ride,” Allegretto (junior-mathematics, systems analysis) said. “Or, if stores are out of stuff, you can’t easily go to a different store.”

Wasilewski also said she wishes that “basic things” like food and even clothes were more available within walking distance.

“I know you can take the bus [to] a lot of places, but it’s pretty annoying for stuff like that,” she said. “I would much rather be able to drive.”

