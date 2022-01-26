As your nose and ears freeze on the way to class and the weather forecast continues to be a perpetual snowstorm, there’s nothing better than a mug of hot chocolate to warm up the dead of winter.

This week, I set out in the cold to rank hot chocolate in State College cafes in a search to find the best of the best. Here’s what I found.

5. Webster’s Bookstore Cafe

As I watched the barista prepare my drink in front of me, I noticed it’s made by mixing hot milk with Hershey’s chocolate syrup.

Sure enough, it tasted exactly like the low-effort hot cocoa I make for myself in my apartment.

Considering Webster’s prides itself on its commitment to freshly made food, this disappointed me. I expected something homemade or at least a little more involved.

Still, this is not meant to put down Webster’s. After all, the people who own it are in the business of books, music, coffee and community building — not delivering the most spectacular mug of hot chocolate.

Regrettably, I must place Webster’s hot cocoa at the lowest ranking in the list. But don’t take this as a sign to never again patronize the cafe — you’re just better off checking out Webster’s other offerings (I know from firsthand experience that the chai latte is to die for).

4. Starbucks

Good ol’ Starbucks — convenient, reliable and mass-produced. I could instantly tell that the hot chocolate is made from a syrup, and the puddle of saccharine sludge at the bottom of my cup only confirmed my suspicions.

However, that’s perfectly fine, considering Starbucks is a quick-service chain restaurant. I don’t expect the employees to have time to melt baking chocolate for each customer who orders a hot cocoa.

Despite its menu claiming Starbucks hot chocolate has a 2% milk base, I found it to be rather thin and watery even after mixing in the whipped cream — not exactly the indulgent, mouth-coating experience I’m looking for in a treat like hot chocolate, and certainly not something I’d go out of my way to buy.

I also burnt my tongue.

I was neither surprised nor disappointed that Starbucks fell so low on the list. Still, if you’re in a hurry to class, and you’re in the mood for a quick hot cocoa to satisfy your sweet tooth, Starbucks has your back.

3. Irving’s

Unless the customer specifies otherwise, Irving’s hot cocoa comes with whole milk, making the drink richer than some of the others I sampled.

My mug was topped with a thick layer of foam, but the drink itself was smooth and rich, albeit lukewarm.

It was also evenly mixed, with no syrupy sludge on the bottom (my beverage pet peeve and all too common in cafe drinks).

My one gripe about Irving’s hot chocolate is that it had a weaker chocolate flavor than its competitors — but while I prefer my hot cocoa to be akin to a pure molten chocolate bar, this might be an upside for those with not as much of a sweet tooth.

At almost $5, hot chocolate from Irving’s is priced steeply, but this is par for the course for Irving’s.

2. Vibe Coffee Co.

Vibe Coffee Co., located in the same building as The Graduate apartments, is inconveniently remote for anyone who lives on campus or even many places downtown.

However, my long trudge through the snow was well worth it.

My hot cocoa arrived at my table piled high with whipped cream and chocolate syrup. It was served in a mug as chic and sleek as the cafe’s venue — unlike all of the other cafes on this list, which still serve beverages in disposable containers due to the coronavirus.

The drink was thick and rich with a strong but not overpowering chocolate flavor and had no sludge at the bottom.

Vibe’s hot chocolate was going to be my pick for No. 1. That is, until I tried the next place on the list.

1. Crust and Crumb Cafe

As opposed to the other restaurants on the list, which all offer plain chocolate hot cocoa by default, Crust and Crumb Cafe offers a toasted marshmallow hot chocolate.

A thick, marshmallowy layer of foam served as the prelude to the beverage, which carried the same sweet, toasted flavor throughout. And of course, no sludge.

It was also served at the ideal temperature: While it was hot enough to sufficiently warm me up on a 7 degree morning, my tongue also remained unscathed.

While hot cocoa in the real world will never be as good as it appears in “The Polar Express,” this is the closest I’ve experienced thus far in State College — and the $3 price tag for a 16 ounce hot chocolate is surprisingly reasonable for an artisan bakery.

Disclaimer

As with any of my food rankings, it’s impossible for me to try to rank every single hot chocolate offered in State College. If you have a favorite that isn’t on this list, feel free to harass me about it through my Twitter or Instagram DMs. I’ll be sure to check it out.