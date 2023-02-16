Furry canine friends, whether they’re big or small, are family, and they’re an integral part of any adventure.

However, whether you live here in State College or your family is visiting for the weekend, finding ways to incorporate dogs into activities can be hard sometimes.

My parents have made it a mission to bring our dog Buttercup everywhere physically possible — because in our minds, if she's not having a good time, neither are we.

So, here are some places we’ve found over the years to make that job easier for those looking to spend the day with their dog at Penn State.

Voodoo Brewing Company

Voodoo Brewing Company, located at 201 Elmwood St., is an independent brewery that's worth checking out in State College.

And if you're with your dog, this is a place to go with the whole family.

Voodoo Brewing Company is very dog friendly — just make sure your dog is on a leash and well behaved while there.

While your dog enjoys itself, you can enjoy some of the beer and food. Consider the weekly draft list, or order some food from Main Bay & Berry Co.

Main Bay & Berry features lobster rolls and other seafood options. The beer includes year-round options like “Good Vibes” and “Oh Mama.”

Main Bay & Berry’s kitchen is open 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and is open from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Voodoo Brewing Company opens at noon, Tuesday through Sunday, and closes between 6-10 p.m. depending on the day.

Hublersburg Inn

The Hublersburg Inn has been around Happy Valley even longer than Penn State. Founded in 1827, there are few places as historic that also offer a place for your four-legged friend.

Located at 449 Hublersburg Road, the Hublersburg Inn is open year round, but its patio is open to dogs from April or May through the end of the summer.

The Hublersburg Inn describes itself as “spirited American cuisine in a unique, historic, atmosphere,” complete with beer, wine and cocktails as well as a patio and fire pits.

The Hublersburg Inn is open from 4-9 p.m. on Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Doggie’s Pub

In downtown State College, few establishments brand themselves as dog friendly as Doggie’s Pub. Located at 108 S. Pugh St., Doggie’s is more than worth a visit with your pup.

Doggie’s Pub is a classic downtown, even though it opened in 2018. Students flock to the outside patio during warm weather, and this is where the dogs can have fun, too.

Doggie’s Pub has some specific dog rules for its beer garden patio. These include being vaccinated, well-behaved, and all dogs must be out by 7 p.m.

Dogs are also not allowed on the patio during extremely crowded celebrations like State Patty’s Day or graduation, among a few others.

Doggie’s also serves food and makes pizza both by the slice and the whole pie.

The pub is open 4 p.m. through midnight Monday through Wednesday, noon through 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, and noon to midnight on Sunday.

The Graduate Hotel

The Graduate Hotel in State College is just one of the hotels that welcomes pets, and it’s the one my family chooses whenever they come to town.

The Graduate Hotel, located at 125 S. Atherton St., is meant for those who bleed blue and white. Old yearbooks line the walls filled with photos of alumni, and the Nittany Lion appears in every room and hallway.

We even found a photo of my Nana in one of the yearbooks from the 1950s when we had a take-out meal in the lobby with Buttercup. Keep in mind that the hotel does charge a pet fee, which we think is well worth it.

If the Graduate is not what you are looking for, some other hotels that allow pets include the Residence Inn, Hyatt Place and The Scholar.

Tudek Dog Park

Although this may seem obvious, every time my family comes into town, we look for a dog park, and this one is a little hidden.

Located within Tom Tudek Memorial Park, at 425 Park Crest Lane, it's more than worth looking into.

This park was completed in 2017, making it a newer addition to the community. It offers enclosed areas for both large and small dogs.

Few things make my dog happier than running off the leash on a large grass field, and she has never been disappointed by the selection of spots to dig in here.

My dog would give this park two paws up.

Whether your furry friends live in State College year round or are just visiting for the weekend, there’s no shortage of ways to include them.

