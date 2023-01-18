From classes to work and clubs, Penn State students are sometimes left with little free time during the semester — so over break, some students were finally able to kick back and relax with their favorite TV shows.

“I binge-watched all 10 seasons of ‘The Walking Dead,’ because the 11th season just came out, so I’ll be ready,” Logan Hage said.

Hage (freshman-biochemistry) said she also watched “Ginny & Georgia.”

Hage also commented that she likes “the drama” of “Ginny & Georgia,” and it “makes her laugh.” On the other hand, she said “The Walking Dead” is a good show to put on in the background while multitasking.

“I finished the second season of ‘[The] White Lotus’ and all three seasons of ‘Emily in Paris,’” Anjolee Smith said.

Smith (freshman-advertising and public relations) described the black comedy-drama “The White Lotus” as “intellectual.”

She also said she “loves Jennifer Coolidge,” one of the supporting actresses in “The White Lotus.”

“‘Emily in Paris’ is actually really bad, but it’s in Paris, and they dress really cute, so if you don’t really care about the bad acting, then you should definitely watch it,” Smith said.

Cadence Gonzalez said she watched “New Girl” and “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Gonzalez (freshman-business) said “New Girl” is “the greatest show of all time,” and it’s her comfort show.

“I finished ‘Friends,’ and I cried,” Christal Irizarry said.

Irizarry (freshman-nursing) said she also really likes “Shameless” because it’s so chaotic.

“‘Friends’ is such a feel-good show, and watching it feels amazing,” Irizarry commented.

She also said “Shameless” takes “you through a roller coaster along with each character.”

Brian Ballesteros said he watched “Breaking Bad” over winter break.

Ballesteros (junior-biology) said even though he’s a biology major, he likes “Breaking Bad” because it’s “about chemistry.”

“I watched ‘The Real Housewives,’” Christiana Mokube said. She said it’s her comfort show, and she watches it “all the time.”

Mokube (senior-biology and statistics) said she would “highly recommend” watching “The Real Housewives” franchise, and “there is a lot of drama.”

Some students chose to watch current popular shows.

“I watched ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ on HBO and ‘Firefly Lane,’” Morgan Saxe said.

Saxe (sophomore-biomedical engineering) said she mostly watched “The Sex Lives of College Girls” because she “kept seeing stuff on TikTok” about the teen comedy-drama.

She said she and her mom had binge-watched “Firefly Lane” together.

“I would definitely recommend [these shows] to students,” Saxe said. “They were very relatable and good.”

Rachel Deegan, on the other hand, spent her winter break watching more nostalgic programs.

“I saw a clip for ‘[The] Suite Life on Deck’ on TikTok and wanted to rewatch it because I used to watch it when I was a kid,” Deegan (sophomore-advertising and public relations) said.