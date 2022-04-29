Even with summer about to begin, it’s not too late to start thinking about New Student Orientation for incoming freshmen.

Move-in day for first-year students can be stressful and overwhelming, so before orientation starts, make sure you have all of your items to make your freshman dorm the way you want it to look.

This list of items will help you survive your first day of orientation. Being at this big campus can be scary enough, so following this list will help you prepare.

Water bottle

You’ll arrive on campus toward the end of August, so it’ll be hot and humid.

I recommend bringing a reusable bottle, like a Hydro Flask or a CamelBak. They last a long time, and they’re durable. I’ve had my Hydro Flask for over two years, and it’s still the only bottle that I use.

Plus, by walking around campus in the heat and talking to people during orientation, you’ll most likely get thirsty, and there isn’t a lot of break time.

Also, you’re doing the environment a great favor by using a reusable bottle. The plastic bottles on campus can get expensive, too.

Your Penn State ID

I can’t tell you how many times I forgot my student ID around campus. You need it more than you think you do.

You’ll need it for getting into your assigned dorm building, swiping in for meals and in any case that paperwork is involved. It took me a year to memorize my ID numbers.

The University Park campus has over 40,000 students, so here’s a reminder to know your ID number because sadly, we’re all just a number.

Also, try not to lose it. A replacement costs $20, and that can add up if you lose it more than once.

Pen or pencil

I recommend bringing a pen or a pencil because you’ll probably need it for certain activities during the first day of orientation.

You might need these items if you have to wear a name tag for group activities or for certain icebreakers.

Yes, icebreakers still exist in college, and yes, they’re still just as cringy. Sadly, they’re still mandatory.

One of the most famous icebreakers involves doing a scavenger hunt to find certain traits about new people. You’ll need writing materials to jot stuff down on your papers.

Campus map and Penn State Go app

If you haven’t downloaded the Penn State Go app or picked up a campus map, you need to.

There are multiple campus map stands around campus, but you’ll most likely get a paper version during New Student Orientation.

The Penn State Go app has many features to help guide your student experience. After signing in with your Penn State email, there are over 20 different icons to help you.

There’s a maps section, a dining hall icon for meals of the day and what hours they’re open, a news section, a shortcut to the Canvas app and even a CATABus and campus shuttle icon.

My personal favorite from the app that I use every day is the dining hall icon. Since I live in South Halls, I check the menu for breakfast and dinner every single day.

Your best self

The first couple of weeks of freshman year can be nerve wracking, uncomfortable and maybe even a little awkward.

When you first move in and when you begin orientation, bring a smile and try to be as social as possible.

You’re going to meet a lot of new people in your dorm and throughout your orientation groups, so just remember that everyone is just as nervous as you.

My goal for you is to make at least one new friend, other than your roommate, on your first day.

Do everything you fear. Ask someone to hang out or to go grab food, join clubs and explore campus as much as possible. There are so many amazing opportunities here, and it’s up to you to go out and find them.

With that being said, I’m a 2+2 student from Penn State York, so I never actually attended NSO here on campus. I still wish you the best of luck, though!

