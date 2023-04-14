The boys are back in Beaver Stadium.

Penn State football returns for the annual Blue-White game at 2 p.m. this Saturday. The scrimmage marks the 15th and final spring practice for the Nittany Lions.

As a previous attendee, I know the Blue-White game entails much more than a simple spring scrimmage. If this weekend is your first-ever Blue-White game, you’re in for a special and spirited treat.

When I went for the first time last year, I didn’t know anything about the nature of the Blue-White game. If you find yourself in these same shoes, fear not.

Here are five key features of the Blue-White game that you’ll want to know before kickoff.

The bustling Blue-White Boardwalk

Nothing unleashes my inner child more than the Blue-White Boardwalk on game day.

From food vendors to carnival games to photo booths, the boardwalk offers fans a variety of fun activities to enjoy alongside the scrimmage.

A Ferris wheel, giant slide, Tilt-A-Whirl and other carnival rides are available to the public for free. Live music, face painting, balloon artists and caricature drawings are other free activities Penn State fans can find along the boardwalk.

The Blue-White Boardwalk will open from 5-9 p.m. Friday and will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. According to Penn State Athletics, the boardwalk is located in the upper corner of the Bryce Jordan East Parking Lot.

If you need me on Saturday, I’ll probably be riding the Tilt-A-Whirl until I’m sick.

Spectacular school spirit

What’s Penn State football without school spirit?

Despite being a scrimmage, students and fans bring as much school spirit to the Blue-White game as a regular-season game.

Similar to how spirit is shown during regular-season games, fans don Penn State clothing and display Penn State merchandise for the spring scrimmage.

You’ll be swimming in a sea of passionate, loud and excited fans on Saturday.

After two years of experiencing all that is Penn State football, I can confidently say Penn State fans really do “bleed blue and white.”

Tailgates, tailgates, tailgates

Picture open truck beds, lawn games and cookouts as far as the eye can see.

This vision comes to life at the Blue-White game.

The spring scrimmage marks the return of tailgating at Beaver Stadium — a prominent tradition during the regular football season.

Tailgating is the best way to celebrate the brief return of Penn State football, and it allows fans to achieve the true game day experience.

I’ve never been one to turn down a mean game of cornhole, no matter the season.

Fast-forward to fall

When I sat on the Beaver Stadium benches last spring, I longed for the good old days.

And by the good old days, I mean the regular-season football games.

The Blue-White game generates buzz and excitement for the fall football season. After attending last year, I was on pins and needles for the first regular-season kickoff.

Although the scrimmage isn’t as exciting as a regular-season game, simply being back in the atmosphere is enough to hold me over until the fall.

After Saturday, you’ll feel like fall can’t come soon enough.

One last hurrah

Although this may be your first Blue-White game, for many students, it’s their last.

Take it all in while you can. The Blue-White game is the best reminder to enjoy yourself during the final stretch of the semester.

I hope you feel more prepared and excited for your first-ever Blue-White game. And if it’s your last, I hope the scrimmage is everything you want and more for your final football hurrah.

