With finals week approaching and the end of the fall semester growing near, stress is all too common for students and faculty alike. However, activities and events to help you destress are being offered all around campus.

Here are some things happening around campus to help relieve some of the tension and stress of classes and studying.

Penn State Libraries De-Stress Fest

Various libraries around campus will offer activities to help students relieve stress and get creative amid studying for finals.

The De-Stress Fest, which starts Tuesday and lasts through Dec. 15, is held in five different libraries across campus with each offering a different array of activities, games, art therapy and stress management techniques, as well as free coffee and snacks.

Those interested can check out Penn State’s website for more information regarding the full schedule of the De-Stress Fest and the various activities held at each library.

Yoga and Meditation at Pasquerilla Spiritual Center

On Wednesday and Thursday, students are invited to stop by the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center at 5:15 p.m. for a yoga and meditation session led by Sima Farage.

Though these yoga and meditation sessions are not held specifically to destress from studying for finals, they’re still an activity on campus to help students take a mindful break from the stressful end of the semester.

All are welcome to join the class, and no experience is required to participate. Yoga supplies will also be provided to those who need it.

Penn State School of Music events

For a break from long days of studying, students can enjoy live music performances held on campus.

Various musical recitals, events and concerts will be held from Wednesday to Sunday throughout this week.

Upcoming concerts include "Essence of Joy: Our Gift of Song" at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Recital Hall. The week will conclude with another concert, “Christmas in Brass,” which will be held in Recital Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

PSU SPA’s Relaxation Day

The Student Programming Association will host a Relaxation Day from noon to 4 p.m. in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Noontime Lounge on Thursday.

Students are invited to take a break from studying and join SPA organizers for some stress relief through activities like creating aroma reed diffusers, snow globes and intention bracelets.

“The Office” Peacock event

Students can head over to the Penn State Bookstore from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Dec. 14 for a destress event themed after “The Office.”

Hosted by Peacock, students can take photos for a Dunder Mifflin ID, enjoy Insomnia Cookies and even take home their own “World’s Best Boss” mug. A special student discount is also offered for Peacock’s streaming service at the event.

The bookstore can be found on the first floor of the HUB-Robeson Center.

