Penn State students returned to campus Monday to continue the semester after a week off for spring break.

Whether they went home to see friends and family or hopped on a plane to spend the week somewhere warmer, some Penn State students could define their spring break vibes with music.

Caroline Wightman spent her spring break in Clearwater, Florida.

“I’ll say ‘Santeria’ [by Sublime] because it played every single day when we were at the beach over the loudspeakers,” Wightman (freshman-advertising and public relations) said. “We would just joke about how it was like the classic movie scene on the beach.”

Riley Olmstead, on the other hand, spent her spring break at home.

“I feel like I listen to a lot of Frank Ocean, but I had ‘Sweet Life’ by Frank Ocean on repeat,” Olmstead (freshman-digital and print journalism) said, “just while driving or sitting in my room because there wasn’t much to do back home.”

Both Ethan Adler and Cooper Cazares also chose to spend their week off from classes in their respective hometowns.

“I actually just made a summer playlist before I went [home], and I was playing ‘Classic’ [by MKTO] over and over,” Cazares (freshman-digital and print journalism) said.

Adler (freshman-aerospace engineering) said he had been listening to “High On Life (feat. Bonn)” by Martin Garrix because it’s “just a good song.”

Lexy Wells also went home for spring break, but home for her is the same place as where many other students book tropical vacations: The Bahamas.

Her song of choice is “It’s Plenty” by Burna Boy.

“It's just the vibe,” Wells (sophomore-human development and family studies) said about her song pick. “It's about living your life to the fullest.”

Like a few other Penn State students, Miya Barton spent her spring break in Florida.

“Morgan Wallen’s new album came out so, ‘Cowgirls,’” Barton (freshman-elementary education) said about the soundtrack of her spring break.

Hannah Donnell and Karleigh Shafer both spent their spring breaks at home.

“Me and Miya [Barton] listen to ‘Doses & Mimosas’ [by Cherub] all the time,” Shafer (freshman-nursing) said.

Donnell (junior-biobehavioral health) said the song currently at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 was one of the songs that defined her spring break.

“Every time I got in the car, ‘Flowers’ by Miley Cyrus was on the radio,” Donnell said.

