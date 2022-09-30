Nowadays, it’s common to see people walking around with headphones over their ears — putting themselves in their own world as they go from one place to the next.

Penn State students are no exception.

Throughout the day, thousands of students are running to class with their AirPods in. With a campus of just under 8,000 acres, walks from class to class are often long enough to pop on a pair of headphones and jam out for a while.

One of the most popular TikTok trends since the app became popular involves creators approaching students on college campuses to ask what song they were just listening to.

This begs the question — what are Penn State students listening to?

Cazmyn Ray (freshman-psychology) said Harry Styles’ 2017 hit “Kiwi” pumps her up on her way to her early morning classes.

Worried that her answer would make people laugh, Katie Faour said she listens to “High as a Kite” by Weezer.

“It helps wake me up,” Faour (junior-sociology) said.

Grace Palmieri (sophomore-human development and family studies) opted for a throwback with Kesha’s “Your Love Is My Drug” because “it wakes [her] up in the morning.”

Gino Bartolini chose “18 and Life” by Skid Row and claimed that it’s the perfect song to walk around campus to.

“It just makes me feel like a badass,” Bartolini (sophomore-finance) said.

Trinity Wilkinson Osbourne was listening to “Munch (Feelin’ U)” by Ice Spice while walking to class.

“I thought it was kind of funny,” Wilkinson Osbourne (junior-human development and family studies) said. “It was on one of my Spotify playlists. So, I figured why not?”

Nikola Radulovic (senior-psychology) said he thinks that “On My Mind” by Diplo is an upbeat song to listen to while he hangs out on campus.

Check out this Spotify playlist to hear the soundtrack of Penn State.

