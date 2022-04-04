Once a year on the first of April, most have the opportunity to trick or prank their friends or family without repercussions.

People have gone to great lengths to create elaborate hoaxes — newspapers, radio shows and TV stations have all participated in the tradition of fooling their audiences.

But none quite like Penn State students.

Joshua Boulet said he once pranked his brother so badly that there are still remnants of it today.

“I went online, and using clip art, I made these miniature cartoon butts, and I put probably a thousand of them in little squares,” Boulet (sophomore-political science) said. “And I hid them in every corner and every place in his room, behind picture frames, in random pages in books, in movie cases, everywhere. To this day, he still finds them.”

Other students like Ryan McManus got creative with jokes during quarantine.

“I texted my friend at 2 in the morning on April Fools’ Day, and it was during COVID, so everyone in our friend group was super close. So I told my friend we should pull a prank,” McManus (sophomore-elementary education) said. “I said my cousin had just gotten engaged to her cousin, and we were gonna be related.

“My whole friend group believed it for the longest time, it was hilarious,” McManus said.

But, Lily Ridilla said she feels indifferent about the whole experience.

“I haven't really celebrated it since I was a kid. There was a point where life just got so busy that I just forgot about things like that,” Ridilla (freshman-plant sciences) said. “It was never really something I celebrated, it was more celebrated by my school teachers.”

Sage Castro said April Fools’ Day isn’t as “special as it used to be.”

“I used to like it more in middle and high school,” Castro (freshman-film and theatre production) said. “It’s just another day really. If pranks happen they happen, but pranks can happen any day of the year.”

However, for others, April 1 has a different meaning — maybe one more meaningful. Rachel Hord’s April Fools’ Day is more than just a day for jokes.

“My brother’s birthday is on the first of April, so it's a great day for him. I always used to tell people that he was born on April Fools’ because he’s a joke,” Hord (sophomore-telecommunications) said. “It was always more so his birthday than another holiday for me.”

However, despite students’ hesitation to celebrate the annual custom, there are others like Alex Bowman who see that day as just being a “harmless day to laugh.”

“I enjoy it, and I especially don’t mind it at all. It’s done just to mess with people or fool around,” Bowman (senior-electrical engineering) said.

“I think it’s all a joke in and of itself. It’s just funny, nothing to be taken that seriously. It’s a fun day.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT