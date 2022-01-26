Every semester, students gather their belongings and decorations and pack them up for the trip to State College for the school year. Each student has their own sense of style, but let’s unpack the most overrated student room décor items at Penn State.

LED lights

The most overused room decoration in college dorms is LED lights — not to mention you run the risk of ripping the paint off your walls.

While walking through campus or downtown, you’ll see a variety of rainbow LED lights shining through dorm and apartment windows all around. These lights gained popularity over TikTok about a year ago, and by this point, almost everyone has them.

Wall calendars

Wall calendars come in at a close second to LED lights as the most-bought dorm room décor.

Ironically, wall calendars end up being the most unused item you’ll bring to college. Most calendars have barely enough room for you to write the large amounts of assignments and exams you’ll have at school.

Typically, students will fill out their calendar the first week or two and then give up on it because it’s so time consuming to update.

“Saturdays Are For The Boys” flags

Almost every college man will have a “Saturdays Are For The Boys” flag hanging in his dorm room for at least his freshman year. Any woman who walks into a man’s dorm and sees this flag should flee immediately — it basically screams “red flag.”

Rugs

You may think a rug is the perfect way to add a pop of color to your room, but most rugs end up being way more problematic than you originally intended.

Some dorms on campus have carpet in the rooms already. Even though the carpets in the dorms are practically concrete, you’ll spend most of your time on your bed anyway.

Rugs end up being way too big for the small dorms. They sometimes get in the way of the door, and you’ll be left struggling to close it.

And, rugs collect every particle of food, dirt and hair in your room. If you bring a rug for your room, be prepared to clean it generously.

Decorating your apartment or dorm is an opportunity to show your personality and make college feel more like home, but don’t get stuck making these overrated room decoration mistakes.

