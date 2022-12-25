From classics to reboots, there are hundreds of holiday movies to celebrate the season.

Penn Staters are getting ready to watch their holiday favorites this Christmas.

“I would say ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ or ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas’ is my favorite,” Hannah Milici said.

Milici (junior-forensic science) said her favorite version of “The Grinch” is “definitely the one with Jim Carrey.”

“I love that one,” Milici said. “I know it’s controversial because a lot of people are scared of that one, but I think it’s really good.”

As for “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” Milici said the movie “is just really fun,” and the “animations are cool.”

Zane Sanders said his favorite holiday movie is “Elf.”

“Will Ferrell is one of the best actors of all time,” Sanders (sophomore-economics) said. “He is so funny.”

Sanders said he thinks “Elf” is “just a good, funny movie for the holidays.”

Many students cited nostalgic movies from their childhood as their favorite holiday films.

Arianna Kourouchin said she “grew up” watching “The Santa Clause,” so watching it now reminds her of her childhood.

Kourouchin (sophomore-education) added that she especially likes the part where Santa Claus falls off of the roof, and her favorite movie “used to be ‘Home Alone.’”

“But, then my brothers watched it every day for two years straight, so I can’t watch it anymore,” Kourouchin said.

However, Gabbie Berger listed “Home Alone” as her favorite holiday movie.

“I watch it with my family every year,” Berger (sophomore-biobehavioral health) said.

Nick Williams (sophomore-chemical engineering) said he watches “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” yearly and said he “could watch it a million times.”

Kelsey Shrawder said her favorite is “probably one that is not very well-known. It’s called [‘Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas.]’”

Shrawder (freshman-recreation, park and tourism management) explained that “Emmet Otter’s Jug-Band Christmas” was directed by Jim Henson, the creator and producer of “The Muppets.”

“It’s kind of a rare one,” Shrawder said. “But, it’s a really sweet one my family and I watch every year.”

