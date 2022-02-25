During the winter months, many female Penn State students vary their appearances, but one thing remains constant: Their use of little to no makeup.

With most not wanting to get out of bed to face the cold, Annette Ospino tends to wait until the last minute to start her morning routine.

“If I’m rushing, it's because I just got up late, and I just grab and go. It's typically the 8 a.m.s that I am constantly rushing to, but if I had time in the mornings, I would definitely put more effort in,” Ospino (sophomore-advertising) said.

However, there are other students who’ve attempted to switch it around by waking up earlier instead of immediately getting up and running out of the door, like Bridgette Ginley.

“I think I’ve definitely felt better and more put together throughout the rest of the day after I started to wake up earlier,” Ginley (freshman-business) said.

Many, like Claire Nichols, don’t attribute their lack of makeup to their lack of time but instead it’s because they want to let their skin breathe more in the winter.

“I don’t think rushing has an effect on my appearance at all,” Nichols (sophomore-biomedical engineering) said. “If I wasn’t rushing, I would probably just do my skin care, which is like face wash, toner and a moisturizer. But I don’t really like to put makeup on in the mornings.”

However, when Nichols said when she goes out on the weekends, she still wears makeup but lean more toward a natural look in the winter.

“I only wear makeup in the winter when we’re going out at night. But even then it's just light concealer, if I have any breakouts, and a little bit of blush and eyeliner and mascara,” Nichols said.

Emma Scholl said she also only wears makeup on Friday and Saturday when she goes out with friends.

“I’m pretty lazy on the weekdays — I have no one to impress,” Scholl (junior-mathematics) said. “So I really only do my makeup on the weekends when I go out.”

Scholl said her makeup routine tends to change in the summer.

“In the summer, my skin is so much better. I feel like I look nicer, everything’s put together and I don’t feel like I need to change anything,” Scholl said.

However, Sophia Castro said she feels that her routine doesn’t differ from season to season.

“If I see myself as more pale during the winter, I’ll put more foundation on to even out the skin tone, but in the summer, I kind of do the same thing,” Castro (freshman-kinesiology) said. “It’s not that different. It’s definitely more of a natural look.”

Even though female students tend to have a certain compact routine that they have established, others said they feel like it's not necessarily concrete and are hoping to change it as they get older.

Corinne Purisky said she wants to change her routine as she goes into the professional workforce.

“This summer, I’ll be doing an internship, so I’ll definitely have to spend more time waking up, getting in my pantsuit and just doing my face,” Purisky (senior-human resources) said.

For her, the routine has never been completely exact, as she has developed and changed since coming to Penn State.

“As a freshman, I would do my makeup every single day, and I would straighten my hair every day,” Purisky said. “I did eyeliner every single morning. I would wake up two hours before I would have to leave.”

Even now, Purisky’s relationship with makeup is continuing to change.

“I think that as I’ve grown up, I’ve felt more comfortable with my appearance so that I don’t need all that stuff and just care a lot less,” Purisky said. “I hope that stays the same and the pattern continues that way.”

