The past couple of months have had a lot of changes in the scenery around campus: the snow is falling, new classes are starting and winter fashion is beginning to emerge. Sweatpants, leggings and Uggs are reappearing as students are required to walk in the cold.

With the cold weather now setting in for the season, Penn State students have exchanged their tennis shoes for something a bit warmer and durable in the snow.

Lilah Kauff typically starts to sport her winter looks around the holidays.

“I’ll transition into winter clothes in November or December when it starts to get cold out,” Kauff (sophomore-hospitality management) said.

Chadric Flarend typically throws on a sweatshirt during the cold months.

“I just throw on sweatpants and a hoodie and sometimes a jacket,” Flarend (freshman- aerospace engineering) said. “I don’t really care that much about what I wear.”

Sophia Craparo said she likes to prioritize comfort over style when it comes to dressing for classes.

“In the winter, I like to wear sweatpants because they’re comfortable,” Craparo (sophomore-materials science and engineering) said. “I like to layer on the tops, like long-sleeved sweatshirts and always my big winter coat and gloves — I can never forget my gloves.”

Even though dressing up some days may be a thought for some students, Craparo always regrets the decision.

“Once in a while I’ll throw a pair of jeans on, but I always wish I would have worn sweatpants in the first place,” she said.

Differing from Craparo’s choices, fellow student Emily Sforza said she likes to dress for herself as opposed to dressing for the temperature.

“This semester, I only have two days of classes a week, so on those days, I now dress up,” Sforza (junior-human development and family studies) said. “I don’t want to feel like I’m wearing sweats every day of the week. I normally wear some sort of nice pants and cute sweaters and cute tops. I wear whatever shoes are appropriate for the weather.”

Lauren Epstein typically warms up on her hike to class, despite the freezing temperatures outside.

“Even if I’m wearing all these layers, and it’s super cold outside, I’ll end up sweating and out of breath by the time I get to class,” Epstein (junior-psychology) said.

Abdu Keeley also gets somewhat overheated in classes after dressing for the outside environment.

“Typically I just have my T-shirt on and sometimes a jacket with me, but I’ll take it off and throw it behind my seat,” Keeley (freshman-electrical engineering) said.

When it comes to the contrast between what men and women wear in the winter, Keeley sees more similarities than differences.

“It’s more different with what you wear underneath your jacket, but everyone wears a jacket.”