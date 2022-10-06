Despite it being 50 degrees and raining, the Nittany Lions still managed to pull out the win against Northwestern last Saturday.

Seemingly, Penn State fans also didn’t let the weather dampen their usual spirit, even though the rain and cold prevented some people from going into Beaver Stadium.

Anna Samborsky said she and her friends “had intentions of going into the game, but [they] were so freezing [they] decided not to go.”

However, Samborsky (senior-marketing) also said she appreciated the people who braved the wet and the cold.

“It was kind of funny seeing everyone in their ponchos and some people just embracing being soaking wet,” Samborsky said.

Like Samborsky, Priya Nandagopal also opted to not go into the stadium. However, Nandagopal (sophomore-finance) said she had a great time tailgating for about three hours.

“I really miss the warm games from last year because everyone was wearing shorts until November,” Nandagopal said. “It's definitely a big weather change.”

On the other hand, some students were determined to make it into the game, despite the weather.

Sara Plant said she made it into the game and said she was able to sit under the awning.

“I stayed until halftime, and then I left, and I was freezing,” Plant (freshman-psychology and criminology) said. “I had a great time despite the weather and stayed for about two and a half quarters.”

To some people, the tailgate is just as important, if not more important than the actual game.

That includes Olivia Speer (senior-advertising and public relations), who tailgated in the lots and said she thinks the energy outside of the stadium was “the same” as any normal game day.

Isa Garcia had her family drive nine hours from Boston to be at the game and host a joint tailgate with her best friend's family.

Garcia (sophomore-elementary and early childhood education) said she was also pleasantly surprised with how much spirit the students still seemed to have, in spite of the weather.

She said she was shocked at the number of people who still managed to make it into the game.

“I feel like there were a lot more people than I would have thought that actually showed up and went into the stadium, so overall it was a lot of fun,” Garcia said.

Katie Delo (senior-elementary education) said seeing thousands of people celebrating the Nittany Lions in the rain shows that Penn State fans are “kind of unstoppable.”

Like all the others, this game was a chance for Penn State fans to come together and enjoy football — and according to students, no amount of rain, wind or cold was going to stop them.

