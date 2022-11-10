Thanksgiving break is only one week away, and if you celebrate, you’re probably excited to go home to see your family, friends and get a much-needed break from school.

If you don’t celebrate, or if the break is too short to travel home, there are many events going on in State College to keep you busy and keep your mind off of being at school.

I’ve made a list of some things happening leading up to Thanksgiving Day, so grab your planner and a writing utensil to jot these down.

I was also going to throw in some Thanksgiving puns, but that would be too corny.

Witness a tree lighting

Christmas is getting so close, and if you can’t make it to New York City to see the tree lighting at Rockefeller Center, don’t fret because the annual Light Up Night will be held on Nov. 17 at the Allen Street Gates.

You can enjoy free hot chocolate, food vendors and trolley rides during the event. To me, this just sounds like a picture-perfect Hallmark movie.

The event will run from 5-8 p.m., with Santa in attendance as well to help kick off the celebration with his ride in a firetruck.

So, if you want to get into the Christmas spirit and start your break off to a good start, I recommend heading downtown to check this event out.

Cheer on Penn State at sporting events

There are two women’s volleyball games held at Penn State over break, and if you’re a student, you can get in for free.

On Nov. 18, the Nittany Lions will play Minnesota in a “Wear White” match.

On Nov. 19, the team will play Wisconsin. This game is the “Silent Set” match, which includes a set played completely silently in support of hard-of-hearing communities.

I love going to the games because the band is energetic; the student section is really fun, and the game is always intense. The women’s team is really good.

Men’s basketball has a home game on Nov. 25, and women’s basketball has home games Nov. 18 and 21.

Men’s hockey also has many home games scheduled from Nov. 18-23. If you’re interested at all in going to sporting events, then check out the teams’ schedules online to find the times they start.

Volunteer at a Thanksgiving meal

If you’re looking to get involved in the community or make some new friends, you can check out some local churches to see if they need volunteers to help cook and hand out free Thanksgiving food.

A lot of churches and other community centers could need help with preparing the food or handing out plates. It’s always good to interact with those in need, and you’re supporting them by being there.

Check out a craft show

Looking for home holiday ornaments or just in the mood to shop? The South Hills Winter Reflections Craft Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 19 at 480 Waupelani Dr.

The event will have handmade arts and crafts, homemade food, jewelry and plenty of home decorations — perfect for everyone on your holiday gift list.

The best part is there’s free admission and free parking — double bonus.

Miscellaneous

There’s plenty more to do in Happy Valley than the events I listed, so if you’re not interested in any of these suggestions, it’s no worries.

You can go to the movies, buy some Christmas decorations at Target, call your family or friends, or just blast some festive music.

The holiday season is upon us, so you can also try to use this break to catch up on whatever you need to do.

Have a great Thanksgiving break!

