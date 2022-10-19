The White Out only comes once a year, so each time it comes around, students seek out the best white Penn State attire to represent and celebrate their football team.

“It’s my favorite game of the year,” Ashley Goon said.

Goon (junior-marketing) said her outfit plan for this game includes buying a white jacket and pairing it with jeans and a crop top.

“I don’t have a white jacket right now, and I feel like I’m going to need it because it’s going to be cold,” Goon said.

Goon said she’s excited to see what everyone wears to this game because she feels like young women have been “showing out lately” at other football games.

“I’ve seen the rompers,” Goon said. “But I’m interested to see what [everyone is] going to pull out for the colder weather that’s approaching.”

As for young men, Goon said she’s hoping to see them wear something more “fun” than a sweatshirt or jersey.

While Ryan Breen is planning on wearing a jersey — against Goon’s hopes — he said he’s looking to add “something special” to his White Out outfit.

Breen (sophomore-marketing) said he’s still trying to figure out what else to add, and he plans on wearing white face paint.

“I’m wearing my all-white Saquon [Barkley] jersey,” Breen said. “I have all-white shorts, and I plan on going with a white hat that says ‘Penn State’ on it,” Breen said.

Maryrose Finn said she hopes to see more vintage apparel at this year's White Out.

“I feel like vintage is in this year, anything retro,” Finn (senior-advertising and public relations) said. “I’d love to see some vintage stuff.”

Since this weekend will be her last White Out, Finn said she’s especially “excited” for it and is hoping the weather is nice.

Finn said she typically wears skirts for the warmer weather games, but since this weekend calls for cold weather, she wants to make sure she’s “comfortable.”

“I’m probably going to wear a white hoodie and jeans,” she said.

Heidi Van Buren, like Finn, is also planning on wearing a Penn State sweatshirt with jeans.

Since this game is going to be colder, Van Buren (junior-supply chain management) said wearing a dress or skirt would be “too chilly” for her.

“I feel like some girls are honestly going to pull up in skirts,” Van Buren said. “I give credit to anyone who does that.”

Van Buren is looking for guys to wear more “all-white outfits, rather than just a gray-and-white sweatshirt.”

Some students might wear a bodysuit that covers them head to toe for game days, but even though Van Buren said she’s never seen a white bodysuit, she thinks it would be “funny” if people decided to wear that.

She also said she thinks men should wear white jeans this year.

“I know that I won’t be wearing [white jeans] this weekend, but I think it would be kind of funny for them to change things up a little bit,” Van Buren said.

Ashley Pearson said she’s hoping for people to “go all out” with their White Out outfits.

“I’m feeling very excited because it’s the first night game,” Pearson (junior-security risk and analysis) said. “Also, White Out is always so fun.”

Pearson said she’s going to wear white jeans, a white puffer and Air Force 1 sneakers.

“I hope to see the boys wear the striped overalls because they look good in that,” she said.

As for women, Pearson said she hopes to see them wear tutus, noting that she “couldn’t get one in time,” but she would want to “see other people wear them.”

Since this year's White Out is also the Penn State Homecoming game, some people, like Joshua Bauer, don’t have the flexibility to pick out their own outfits.

Bauer (senior-cyber security analytics and operations) is the director of technology for Homecoming 2022, so as a director, he has to wear “a rugby [shirt] and a white windbreaker.”

Even though he can’t choose his own outfit, he has “high expectations” for what others may wear.

“I think a hoodie is a little basic,” Bauer said. “So I’m hoping we can get a little more creative than that.”

