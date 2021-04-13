The temperature is warming up, and the coronavirus pandemic is reaching a potential conclusion in the U.S. because of vaccine distribution.

The arts are slowly returning to the world, whether it be remotely or in person.

Some Penn State theatre fans said Broadway is a great platform to come together to watch performers and be immersed in artistic excellence.

Ryan Armani has a love for Broadway musicals — specifically his favorite musical “Legally Blonde.”

“[‘Legally Blonde’] is one of those plays that has a great sense of humor,” Armani (sophomore-human centered design development) said.

“Legally Blonde” was originally a movie released in 2001 and is centered around young woman Elle Woods attending Harvard Law School. It’s a cult classic and arrived on Broadway in 2007.

“The music is mostly rock-based and is a great soundtrack,” Armani said. “It is really funny and conveys a great message off of the dumb blonde stereotype.”

Reina Eugene said she loves musicals and is a fan of cast albums. Her favorites are “Hamilton” and “Dear Evan Hansen.”

“I love [Hamilton] and how it’s history in [the] form of pop music and rap” Eugene (freshman-neuroscience) said.

“Hamilton” is a popular Broadway musical depicting the life of Alexander Hamilton. The musical opened on Broadway in 2015 and has been popular among teenagers and history buffs.

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE

State College’s female musicians reflect on their experiences amid the pandemic While some take to the stage with just a guitar and their voice and others play in a full ba…

Eugene said she loves “Hamilton” and the story, but more than that, she said she loves the cast album.

“I know that a lot of people wouldn’t want to watch it, but the playlist is really good,” Eugene said.

Zander Papandrikos is also a big fan of “Hamilton.”

Papandrikos (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said he shares a similar love of the soundtrack and really appreciates the story.

“Listening to the soundtrack relives each number,” Papandrikos said. “The story is so interesting, and seeing the different perspectives of a historical event like that is so interesting.”

Moreover, Joe Wong said a Broadway show changed his life.

“Back in ninth grade, I went up to New York to see ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ for the first time by myself – without my family,” Wong (freshman-broadcast journalism) said. “I sat next to a couple, and the couple and production of the play gave me the confidence to come out as bisexual.”

Wong said plays and musicals can impact an individual audience member’s life.

“I feel like with Broadway, I get a greater appreciation for the music and everything that goes on behind the scenes,” Wong said. “You can see the orchestra play, and it makes it real.”

Lila King said seeing “The Little Mermaid” sparked her “obsession with mermaids.”

King’s (freshman-biobehavioral health) mom took her to the show when she was six. She said she doesn’t remember a lot, but remembers the “lights and colors and sensations.”

Even though Lila doesn’t really remember the show’s details, she said she will always remember “that special moment with my mom and I.”