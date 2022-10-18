The temperature is getting a little chillier, the trees on campus are changing into a rainbow of colors and the smell of cinnamon is just beginning to fill the air as fall reaches Penn State.

Stacked with a foodie’s dream lineup, holidays and events like Thanksgiving, Rosh Hashanah and the start of football season give fall-lovers much to celebrate.

But, fall also means getting back into the swing of school, and sometimes this means missing friends and family back home — whether students are townies and home is 20 minutes down the road, or they’re international students and home is on the other side of the globe.

Food is one way of bringing home to school, and Penn State students shared their favorite foods that bring comfort for the season.

Sal Schiavone said pumpkin rolls bring him feelings of home.

“My parents and grandparents always made them at home, and the ones here just don’t compare,” Schiavone (freshman-computer science) said.

Peter Hulburt agreed with Schiavone’s sentiment on fall desserts and noted that his fall comfort food is pumpkin pie.

“It’s just so good, and it’s made of pumpkin, so it’s perfect for fall,” Hulburt (freshman-astronomical physics) said.

For Melody Sharp, it’s “any kind of pasta.”

“We eat it more in the fall, and we eat it together more,” Sharp (junior-biology) said.

Meanwhile, Angelina Conley said she thinks soup is a good comfort food for the chillier weather.

“It’s just something warm,” Conley (freshman-business) said.

Meghana Rokkam, who is originally from India, said she loves “a pumpkin chai from Starbucks” this fall to remind her of home.

“It’s an Indian concept, and it’s really good,” Rokkam (sophomore-premedical) said.

Similarly to Rokkam, Karlyn Bayer also listed a drink as her fall comfort food — her choice is hot chocolate.

“It fits perfectly with the time. It’s just getting chilly out, and it’s good at bonfires. It just warms you up,” Bayer (junior-industrial engineering) said. “And I love chocolate.”

Some students can’t choose just one fall comfort food. Chai lattes, pumpkin bread, mac and cheese and apple cider are just a handful of the autumn offerings Jenna Mediavillo named.

“They just taste like fall to me,” Mediavillo (graduate-finance) said. “They give the season more ‘fall vibes,’ and since pumpkin bread is more available, they just make the season for me.”

