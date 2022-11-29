The powers of love and friendship may seem like a saying from a children’s TV show, but in the latest album from Natalie Mering, better known as Weyes Blood, they’re very real themes of the human condition.

The overall message of the album, “And In the Darkness, Hearts Aglow,” discusses the different relationships we have with others and ourselves and how to handle difficult or dark times with love and empathy.

Mering released three singles off of the album leading up to its publication: “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody,” followed by “Grapevine” and lastly “God Turn Me Into a Flower.”

I found the first single and opening track, “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody,” to be the most impressive song on the album. Mering’s lyricism shines through here, changing the perspective of the song from her own insecurities and loneliness to communicating that everyone needs a little kindness and compassion in dark moments.

While Mering’s signature dreamy pop sound can be heard throughout the album, it also takes on a new mood, adding a sort of gospel or hymnal tone to the tracks.

This new sound particularly stood out to me on “Children of the Empire,” which features choral backing vocals, bells and a driven, inspirational chord progression.

Something that surprised me while listening to this album is Mering’s inclusion of two wholly instrumental tracks that serve to transition in a peaceful flow. Instrumentals, in my opinion, can be boring to listen to on their own, but when viewed within the scope of the whole album, they greatly add to the ebb and flow of the music.

A track I quickly took a liking to was “The Worst Is Done,” which discusses the changes that are occurring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As much as myself and many others are probably sick of hearing about the effects of the pandemic, Mering has such a genuine way of addressing the emotions behind it. The song is also amplified by the cheery guitar strums and steady rhythm, which try to lull the listener into a false sense of security.

Weyes Blood’s music has a unique sound that many may be apprehensive about due to the use of sounds and techniques uncommon for pop music.

However, I believe this album is incredibly well thought out with a powerful, resonating message: “Mercy is the only / Cure for being so lonely.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT