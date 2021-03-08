Weirdoughs Pizzeria in downtown State College showcased its devotion to Britney Spears and to women’s rights Monday evening by hosting “Free Britney Day,” an event honoring Spears and her struggles throughout her career.

From the framed portraits of the early 2000s star on each pink table to an appearance by “Britney” herself, the event was set against the backdrop of both Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day.

“We've all been watching her grow up, become a mom and go through mental health issues,” Joseph Boss, the owner of Weirdoughs, said. “I just thought that, for the younger generation, it would be cool to have an event that honors her and plays her music.”

The disco lights and smoke machine paired with a mix of Spears’ music — courtesy of student DJ Ryan McAndrew — created the Britney-themed atmosphere.

Abby Frey said she and her friends wanted to attend “Free Britney Day” after watching "Framing Britney Spears" on Hulu.

“We realized the severity of her situation and how she doesn't really have a voice,” Frey (sophomore-biology and psychology) said.

Like Frey, Nate Taylor said he wanted to support Spears and women’s rights in general after learning about Spears’ strife.

"I think it's a great opportunity for [Weirdoughs] not only to spread awareness for this, but also it's a good opportunity to get more people familiar with the company and with the shop,” Taylor (junior-marketing) said.

To kick off the night’s festivities, Boss started a round of Britney Spears trivia and gave out #FREEBRITNEY t-shirts to customers who answered the questions correctly.

The questions ranged from guessing Britney’s sister’s name to Britney’s obscure dating history.

Boss then took a break from the activities to talk about the importance of Women’s History Month.

“We need to raise awareness toward women throughout the world, because clearly there’s more work to be done,” Boss said. “We need to make more strides in supporting women and equality.”

After, Boss revealed that an anonymous source would be mailing a guitar signed by Spears herself to the pizzeria.

Boss then announced Kira Young the winner of the Britney costume contest, who went by “Britney” for the rest of the night in her hot pink top and blonde pigtails.

According to Young (sophomore-management), her friends at the event told her she needed to show up in her best Britney outfit to be “the life of the party.”

Weirdoughs then opened its floor to the dance contest as customers went head-to-head dancing to Spears’ hits.

After several cartwheels, spins, splits, worms and jumps off of tables and chairs, Juls Santangelo secured the win and $125.

Santangelo (sophomore-business psychology) said she came prepared for the dance battle and was looking forward to it all night.

The final activity of the evening was the raffle for free pizza from Weirdoughs for one year, which Bryce Haynes won.

Haynes (freshman-architectural engineering) said he was excited to win the raffle because he’s never won anything before.

Boss and his employees ended the event with a group picture of everyone holding up the hot pink #FREEBRITNEY sign.

To emphasize that the event was not only a celebration of Spears but a celebration of women everywhere, Boss urged the participants to “keep working toward action.”