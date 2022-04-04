Webster’s Bookstore Cafe is hosting a benefit event for Ukrainian refugees from 7-9 p.m. Monday.

This event is “an evening of music and fellowship to benefit Ukrainian refugees,” with “songs of peace, love and light," according to a Tigers Eye Vintage Shop Instagram post.

The proceeds will be donated to the Global Disaster Relief Team, which is actively treating and serving incoming Ukrainian refugees at the Polish border, the post said.

It costs $25 upon entry at the door for attendees.

Tigers Eye Vintage Shop located inside of Webster’s Bookstore Cafe will also be open during this event, donating 20% of all sales to the GDRT.

“When words fail, music speaks,” the post said, with the goal to “help locally to impact globally.”

