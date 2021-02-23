To see if I could stock up on some records for my collection, I visited the records section of Webster’s Bookstore and Cafe: Stax of Trax.

Since returning to State College, I have been hunting for more vinyl record shops after checking out Music Underground last semester.

When you Google “records shops in State College,” you find a decent amount of opportunities to purchase these musical collectibles. Though Stax of Trax appears as its own individual store on the web, it is actually inside Webster’s.

Though I had been to the bookstore and cafe before, it turns out I hadn’t truly experienced all it has to offer.

I always enjoy a good bookstore, and I have been to many all over the country, including Strand Book Store in New York City and Tattered Cover Book Store in Denver. Webster’s just seems different to me — but in a good way.

I don’t know if it is the older bookstore aesthetic that intrigued me or the smell of food at the cafe, but I enjoy being at Webster’s. The whole store and the smell of old books gave me a bit of nostalgia.

When you walk down the steps into the underground bookstore, you obviously see books first. It isn’t until you go deeper into the stacks that you see the shelves of records — my favorite part.

From jazz to rock records, there are all types of music organized by section with handwritten labels.

The collection also includes some of my favorite artists, like Janis Joplin and Fleetwood Mac, which has its 1971 “Future Games” album on display.

My grandmother would be excited the store has a collection of Elvis albums to purchase, too.

Besides some rare albums you might not find anywhere else — like a Van Morrison vinyl — the records are relatively cheap. There is even a sale section with some $3 records.

According to the Stax of Trax website, there are constantly new arrivals as well.

But, I wish Webster’s had a more expansive section for the collectibles. While there were many options, I expected a larger selection of records.

I did not purchase any records when I went this time, but I plan on going back to the store to purchase a bunch sometime soon. I recommend you do too.

MORE BLOGS