Upon entering Webster’s Bookstore Cafe, customers are greeted by the smell of freshly brewed coffee wafting through the many bookshelves.

However, Webster’s is more than just a coffee and book lovers’ delight. It’s a place where community thrives and responsible business practices are essential, according to owner Elaine Meder-Wilgus.

Meder-Wilgus is a State College native and Penn State graduate. When she was finishing her degree, she said she began working at a secondhand bookstore and eventually bought into it. In the years to come, this business evolved into Webster’s.

Today, the space also includes used record store Stax of Trax and thrift store Tigers Eye Vintage Shop, both of which are independently owned.

Meder-Wilgus said the former bookstore was one of the first 40 bookstores in the U.S. to use the Internet to sell its books in 1996.

“I have about 38,000 books that are listed online,” Meder-Wilgus said. “[In] total, we’ve got 85,000 books.”

She said selling books online remains essential to business, but the in-person experience will forever be important to her.

“The fine art of browsing is so important. I feel like our brains need that time to just look and not necessarily be driven by an algorithm,” Meder-Wilgus said. “I would never give up the in-store [experience] because that is where the conversation happens. It's where discoveries happen.”

Webster’s was officially founded in 1999, when coffee was incorporated into the business. As of 2007, Meder-Wilgus has been the sole owner.

Webster’s coffee is certified fair-trade, organic, bird-friendly and served in compostable cups.

The food at Webster’s is all vegan or vegetarian, but Meder-Wilgus said this doesn’t stop meat-eating customers from enjoying the food.

Responsible business practices are always at the forefront of Webster’s operations, according to Meder-Wilgus and Webster’s Operations Coordinator Christopher Sierra.

Sierra (graduate-law) said he’s involved in almost every aspect of business, including maintaining the website and social media platforms, which are often full of posts related to social justice causes like Black History Month.

“During Black History Month, we'll be donating a portion of the entire month's sales to causes meant to address… oppressive systems,” Sierra said. “Whenever we make a post, we want to try to offer the opportunity to get involved and be active because progress has to be active.”

Webster’s also hosts many community events such as concerts, local artists and charities.

“You can have an impact by making your space welcoming for those celebrations against marginalization — against oppression,” Sierra said. “You have to have places where people can come together.”

Meder-Wilgus said she’s eager to give local musicians the opportunity to perform during the Webster’s weekly Sunday brunch events, especially in a community environment where even young children can attend.

Webster’s often hosts events for local organizations, including the Centre LGBTQA Support Network, which is a local organization with the mission to bring the community together through advocacy and education.

Webster’s has partnered with Centre LGBTQA and has hosted events like monthly concert night Friday Night Live, Drag Bingo and several social support groups.

Executive Director of Centre LGBTQA Cat Cook said she’s grateful to Meder-Wilgus and her team for creating such a welcoming space.

“She continues to be supportive and amazing. Not just for [the] LGBTQ+ community but for everyone here in State College,” Cook said.

Cook said Webster’s was the first downtown business to put out a donation jar for the organization, and Meder-Wilgus was the emcee for State College Pride last year.

“Elaine is fantastic. She's a complete mix of energy and love. She’s just so open with everyone and so welcoming,” Cook said. “She's just an amazing person and quite an asset to the community.”

Webster’s also recently partnered with the Dr. Keiko Miwa Ross Student Farm at Penn State, which is a sustainable food systems program that also aims to educate the community.

The Student Farm recently hosted Isaias Hernandez, founder of the social media account “Queer Brown Vegan,” at Webster’s for a chance for students to talk to him in a more casual setting.

Emily Romberger is an AmeriCorps member with the Student Farm. She said she chose Webster’s to host the event about the intersection of sustainability and social justice.

“Part of [Hernandez’s] identity is that he's very open about being queer, so I figured that [Webster’s] is one of the places around State College that is openly inclusive and welcoming to the LGBTQ+ community,” Romberger (senior-recreation, park and tourism management) said. “Also, it's just a very comfortable, cozy space.”

Romberger also shared how Webster’s will cater the Student Farm’s first northeast conference.

“[Meder-Wilgus] is providing catering for between 130-150 people, so there will be vegan-friendly options and just all of the deliciousness of Webster’s,” Romberger said.

Some Penn State students, like Sarah Winter, said they like to take advantage of the community space.

“I really love the atmosphere,” Winter (senior-art) said. “I just feel like it's such a cool place to hang out and browse and find stuff. The energy in here is just so good.”

Bella Plotkin said she comes to Webster’s to study and people-watch.

“I feel like this is the only place that's not a bar where you can come hang out with people, and I like the vibes,” Plotkin (senior-earth science) said.

Meder-Wilgus said she considers herself the “richest person in town” because she spends her days doing what she loves.

“I spend it with people who are amazing and my favorite things: books, coffee, good food and records.”

