Valentine's Day is a day filled with love, dates… and stress.

Finding the perfect way to spend the most romantic day of the year can be a lot of pressure, but it doesn’t have to be.

State College is full of romantic locations and activities for any day of the year, but Valentine's Day is special and so are the activities on this list.

No matter how or with whom you celebrate, this list is meant to provide some ideas to impress your special someone.

Valentine’s Date & Skate at Pegula Ice Arena

Pegula Ice Arena, home to Penn State’s varsity hockey teams, is open for couples and friends from 5-8 p.m Saturday and 5-8 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.

For $50 per couple, you and your special person can get an hour of skating and skate rentals, plus a pasta dinner in the Pegula Club with a view of Mount Nittany.

The dinner itself will be an Olive Garden pasta buffet along with salad and dessert.

This is the perfect opportunity to have a Penn State-themed date for those who are full of both school spirit and excitement for Valentine’s Day.

Few things say “We Are” as much as skating at Pegula after a dinner looking out at Mount Nittany.

Pegula Ice Arena is located at 250 University Drive, and reservations can be made on its website.

Valentine’s wine and chocolate pairing at Mount Nittany Vineyard and Winery

Mount Nittany Vineyard and Winery, located at 300 Houser Road in Centre Hall, is the perfect off-campus Valentine’s Day experience for couples who are over 21.

For only $15 per person, you and your date (or up to eight friends) can go to a wine and chocolate pairing.

The pairing includes Asher's Chocolates and Mount Nittany Vineyard and Winery’s own wine.

This 90-minute event is ideal if you and your loved one have a sweet tooth and a taste for the finer things in life.

The pairing is available on Saturday and Sunday, and Feb. 18-19.

Love Assortment at Duck Donuts

Duck Donuts, located at 125 S. Fraser St., now features an assortment of love-themed doughnuts through Valentine’s Day.

What says romance more than pink doughnuts covered in sprinkles or a glazed doughnut with a red rose made of icing?

With doughnuts like the “Glazed with Love Sprinkles Donut” and the “Vanilla Icing with Love Sprinkles & Candied Rose Donut,” this is a romantic and sweet surprise.

Duck Donuts features 12 different flavors of love, and you can showcase them all.

The Love Assortment and the Chocolate Lover’s Assortment both cost $17.95 and can be ordered in person or on Duck Donuts’ website.

“When Harry Met Sally” at The State Theatre

“When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible."

Few movies speak to the modern love story more than the Rob Reiner classic “When Harry Met Sally.”

You and your date can witness this love story at 8 p.m. on Feb. 14 at The State Theatre, located at 130 W. College Ave.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for Penn State students.

Bowling at Northland Bowl

If you’ve never been to Northland Bowl, it's like walking into a time machine. Songs from decades past blare through the speakers, and the charms of bowling are ever present.

Located at 1521 Martin Street, Northland Bowl is the place to go if you're looking for a competitive and active date night.

Prices range between $4 and $4.75 per game with shoe rentals costing $3.50 per person per game.

Besides the bowling alley, there’s also food and an arcade for other activities during your date.

Northland Bowl is open from 11 a.m. to midnight, Tuesday through Sunday and 5 p.m. to midnight on Monday.

Valentine's Day is meant to be a special day, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate it in town.

Whether you pick one of these or already have a dinner reservation made, take the time to enjoy the moment.