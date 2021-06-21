June is Pride month — a time to openly showcase the sexualities and genders of the world in judgement-free zones and celebrate individuality.

But that isn’t the whole meaning of Pride.

What many consider the modern era of Pride and of LGBTQ liberation began on June 28, 1969 at the Stonewall Inn. In the early hours of that morning, police raided the gay club, which sparked massive protests and riots against police discrimination practices.

These riots would last five days — yet the strife was still far from over.

It took the LGBTQ community several decades more to garner even basic rights, and marriage wasn’t even legalized for same-sex couples in the U.S. until 2015, officially.

Flash forward to June 2021 — the end of a global pandemic is approaching in the U.S. and Pride celebrations are beginning to occur in person again.

With everyone at varying comfort levels with the coronavirus, figuring out how to celebrate this year can be difficult. Here are a few celebration ideas that will tailor to individuals of any coronavirus comfort level.

Decorate your living space

If the coronavirus still has you or your family worried, then celebrating Pride from your room, dorm or even apartment might be the best option.

Make your own decorations. Piecing together ornaments, designing posters or even creating cute centerpieces can not only be fun but also rewarding.

To do this, you can use everyday items lying around your home. Grab some markers, an empty mug or even some old paper.

The possibilities are truly endless, and adding a splash of color to an otherwise drab space can not only brighten your mood but also show future visitors your commitment to equal human rights.

Don’t have the time or resources to create your own decorations? Buy some premade ones from local, Pride-friendly or LGBTQ-owned businesses.

Most populated areas will have local businesses selling Pride-themed items like flags, posters and even clothing items (which can really make for good decorations if you place them right). Kill two birds with one stone by showcasing your support for LGBTQ rights and local businesses.

And in today’s day and age, most businesses — including the small, local ones — will be selling Pride-themed merchandise online, too. In just a few clicks, you can have some goodies delivered right to your door — and you won’t have to worry about possibly contracting the coronavirus.

Buy and wear Pride-themed merchandise

While you can use articles of clothing as decorative items, why not use them how they were intended? Wearing Pride-themed articles of clothing can not only showcase your LGBTQ support, but they can also make for really cute additions to any wardrobe.

Just like decorative Pride-themed items, you can make your own Pride-themed clothing. All it takes is a little ingenuity and an old, light-colored T-shirt.

Use markers, dyes or any other colorful items you can find (including other old T-shirts) and go to town. Take a pair of scissors and cut fun, decorative patterns into the sleeves, make a big T-shirt a crop top, or simply add color, color and more color.

Have an old tie-dyed T-shirt? That’s even better. Spice up its original design, and watch as it transforms from disheveled to gorgeous.

And you can even shop for or order Pride-themed clothing online, just like decorative items. Browse wares from local businesses.

No matter your comfort level, there are so many ways to make or buy Pride-themed clothing it’s almost ridiculous. In no time at all, you could become a rainbow warrior.

Attend a local Pride

If you’re new to the LGBTQ community or even new to a town or city, attending a local Pride event can be an extremely rewarding experience. Not only will you get the chance to experience what Pride is all about, but you might just meet some lifelong friends from your area.

Many communities host annual Pride parades, parties and gatherings. Though these would require leaving the safety of home, they can be a fun way to get out and get active in your community.

If you’re feeling ambitious, you could even attend several Pride events. Go global and book some vacation time to attend New York City Pride, or attend Pride events in the surrounding towns and communities.

From drag shows to sparkling floats and even sing-a-longs, you never know what you’ll see at a Pride celebration. Give them a try, join in, and you might be surprised at how entertained you’ll be.

And if you’re still uncomfortable with going out, many local Prides are being hosted online this year. Do a bit of research, and find out how you can join the festivities — right from your home.

Celebrate Pride year round

Though June is a great time to celebrate Pride and get involved in whatever ways you feel comfortable, why stop when the month ends? Continue celebrating year round.

You might be surprised to discover Pride events in your local community in July, August or really in any month of the year. LGBTQ organizations won’t stop the fight for their rights just because their month of recognition is over.

Local businesses won’t stop selling Pride-themed merchandise either. While it may not be as prevalent — and while you might have to take a bit of extra time searching for it — you could still discover oodles of cute decorations or clothing items throughout the year.

Take a bit of time to research how to be involved in local, state or even national LGBTQ organizations beyond the month of June.

Gay, transgender, nonbinary and gender non-conforming people are here to stay, and if one thing is certain, it’s this — those behind the Stonewall riots weren’t expecting the fight to be over just because the month was. The LGBTQ community is fighting for its rights every single day, so why not join?