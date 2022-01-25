Transitioning from the space of your own room into the confines of a dorm can be difficult, but finding different trending room décor on TikTok can make it all easier.

Let’s be honest — many Penn State students already spend hours a day scrolling on the app. We may as well take note of different ways to incorporate a more comfortable and homey environment.

Here are the top five current room décor ideas trending on the app.

5. Wall collages

The first things you'll see in every dorm room on TikTok are monochrome image collages on the walls.

From images of friends to stock images purchased from Amazon, this is an easy way to add some color and personality to your room. There’s a variety of creativity you can add to a wall collage, whether it’s filling the entirety of the wall or following a specific design from Pinterest.

4. Sports and artists posters/memorabilia

Catered toward all genders, posters are popular wall or ceiling decorations. Everyone has a favorite team or celebrity, so what else would be a more perfect fit than displaying them in the dorm?

Many men typically aren’t the biggest dorm room interior designers, but this trend can be a simple way for them to add their own touch. Posters are also an effective way to take up more wall space than printing out multiple 4-by-4 images.

Posters are an inexpensive artform and a staple for dorm rooms everywhere. Many freshman students — thriving with their newfound freedom — typically gravitate toward posters as their choice of decoration. Since dorms don’t allow tacks or nails in the walls, it’s no doubt why these would still be a trending choice on TikTok.

3. Fluffy rugs

Something comfy to sink into in the morning is vital for a great start to the day.

Fluffy rugs serve as a multipurpose seating area for the small living space. From the coming and going of new guests, having a comfortable space on the floor can be a lifesaver.

Not everyone wants people to sit on the bed they sleep in every night, so offering the alternative space on the floor serves as a compromise.

In addition to the extra seating space, fluffy rugs easily come in different colors and sizes, depending on what best suits you and your roommate. This simple piece of décor distracts from what’s hidden on the scary floors beneath.

2. Fairy lights

A time when the addition of fairy lights to your room isn’t on the list of décor trends is nonexistent. Fairy lights can help set the mood as a destressor from college’s busy weeks.

The subtlety of the lighting allows just the right amount for it not to bother your roommate if you like to keep them on a bit longer at night. Fairy lights are easy to set up and are also cost effective.

TikTok shows fairy lights to bring forth a sense of ambiance to the room and a classier aesthetic than other lights.

1. Desk organizers

Weighing in at No. 1 for most popular TikTok room décor are the different organizational options for your desk space.

The best way to maximize space in your room — especially when your desk will take up a large majority of it — is to purchase organizers to keep all of your small necessities in their correct places. The place where students will spend most of their time in their rooms is at their desk, so why not optimize this space in the most effective way possible?

Your organizer can be another way to add cute décor to your room or just be used to keep everything in order. The desk can be a great use for decorating your new home space. A clean desk allows for a clear mind, making organizers an essential purchase when dorm shopping.

