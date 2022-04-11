It can indeed be difficult to live as a college student and be conscious of the environment at the same time.

There just always seems to be so many other things to worry about. When do we schedule classes? How long until this assignment is due? Can I really go to three parties in one night?

It can be quite tempting to ask who really has the time to step back and think about where their food, clothing and water comes from?

However, it seems as though now more than ever, change on both the individual and societal level is necessary for a more sustainable future.

Luckily, it isn’t difficult at all to live in a sustainable manner while on campus. In fact, it’s arguably cheaper to be more environmentally friendly to do so!

Join me now as I list out a few ways you can turn that blue and white life just a little bit greener.

Use the extra garbage cans on campus

Penn State offers multiple trash cans in many of its most popular locations, including the HUB-Robeson Center, Pattee and Paterno Library and the commons buildings among others.

These usually include garbage cans for plastic, paper, compost, metal, glass and general garbage.

Utilizing these spots can be as simple as taking just a little bit more time to sort through your trash and pick through what items belong where.

I would argue that viewing the task as a matching game helps to reduce any minor annoyances it may cause.

While not all items are recyclable, even more are not biodegradable, so consider sending your trash to the right place instead of a landfill or the oceans.

Use a metal water bottle and Brita filter

It’s unfortunately not uncommon to see students walking from the commons to their dorms with a hefty 24-pack of bottled water.

Not only is there a less bulky alternative to buying water every week but it also saves the average student money.

Through purchasing a metal water bottle, students can have water whenever they wish, and refill it at one of the myriad of filling stations across campus — all without needing to spend a penny or worry about throwing away the empty bottle.

In addition, metal water bottles allow for tons of customization in the form of stickers, turning the everyday item into a cool statement of one’s personality and interests.

As an extra tip, consider purchasing a Brita filter for your dorm as well. It allows you to easily store a substantial amount of clean water in your room and can filter water from any sink or fountain on campus.

Go thrift shopping

It’s not hard to imagine that a substantial amount of students spend a substantial amount of money on new clothes before, during and after the school year.

Every day, new fashion trends emerge, dictating the colors, fabrics and labels that “cool” and “hip” people wear.

Yet what happens to the old clothes that are no longer needed? Usually they’re thrown out or left simply untouched for months before also being thrown out and sent to some landfill.

However, through the power of thrift shopping one can make money, clear out space in their closet and buy a whole new look all at a discount price.

The best place to do this would be Plato’s Closet in State College, which buys gently used clothing and offers a wide selection of apparel for all styles.

Consider turning “out with the old, in with the new” into “out with the new, in with the old.”

Check out the local farmers markets

It’s possible to forget sometimes that Penn State is completely surrounded by farm country and farmers, meaning locally grown food is closer than you may expect.

While Penn State does source 18% of its food from local growers, some students may want to purchase an even fresher crop of ingredients.

For this, State College offers several different farmers markets throughout the year.

At the moment, the indoor farmers market meets every Friday in the State College Municipal Building until the end of April, while the outdoor market will be available in May through November.

Not just offering a healthier eating experience, farmers markets allow the public to support local farms and use less resources for packaging and transporting their food.

Avoid cars

As college students seeking youthful freedom and wanderlusting over road trips, the idea of keeping a car on campus seems like a tempting offer.

However, I would advise taking a step back to think about how practical a car truly is when several other options are widely available and likely far cheaper.

For one, it’s quite simple and much healthier to simply walk across campus and downtown. Walking makes for plenty of time to breathe in the fresh air, enjoy the scenery and possibly run into some friends.

Members of the Aydenation will recall walking across campus can be made easier through the plethora of shortcuts hidden between its many buildings and fields.

There’s the option of biking, which is also healthier than driving a car, is far less expensive and lets riders traverse State College’s smaller paths and roads.

If nothing else, the CATA bus system takes riders all across the State College area and offers a reasonable rate for paid routes (an especially useful aspect with today’s gas prices).

Enjoy nature

One of the best environmentally friendly activities to partake in on campus is to simply go outside and enjoy nature.

Building an appreciation for the great outdoors is an important step toward wanting to see it preserved, and for this Penn State has several options as warm weather appears on the horizon.

The Arboretum is a beautiful location with multiple gardens, vast fields and pathways to explore.

Students can also gather and enjoy the sun in places like the Hintz Alumni Garden, the garden behind the Millennium Science Complex and the lawns of Old Main or the HUB.

Through simply being closer to Earth and surrounding oneself with nature, the meaning and urgency behind sustainability and Earth Day can be made evermore clear.

