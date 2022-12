Country music star Walker Hayes will come to the Bryce Jordan Center as part of his "Duck Buck" tour at 6:30 p.m. on April 27, 2023.

Hayes is known for his hit song, “Fancy Like,” a single from his 2021 EP, “Country Stuff."

Hayes' show at the BJC will feature special guests Ingrid Andress and Ray Fulcher as opening acts.

General ticket sales will begin at 10 a.m. on Dec. 16.