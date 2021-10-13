On Tuesday night, the Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State and the School of Music hosted a choir concert featuring the a capella group VOCES8 and Penn State’s Concert Choir.

The event was titled “After Silence" and was based on an essay by Aldous Huxley about the essential force of music and the impact it has on people.

The performance was held at the School of Music’s Recital Hall and lasted about two hours with about 300 people in attendance.

VOCES8 is composed of eight singers, two of each voice part. The a capella group originated from the United Kingdom and attempts to connect communities with the power of music, alto and Artistic Director Barnaby Smith said.

Smith said after 18 months, he and VOCES8 were “glad to have music back” in their lives to encourage others to pursue music.

“Ever since we founded our group 16 years ago, we have always been very proactive and have been getting involved in the community and with students — encouraging music-making,” Smith said.

The group has also recorded albums and traveled around the world to teach and perform music. The members also have a music charity foundation to help young singers, according to the group’s website.

Penn State’s Concert Choir has 39 student members who have traveled across the globe and usually perform major choral works, according to the concert’s program.

The concert began with an introduction from both the choir director Christopher Kiver and from the Center for the Performing Arts Director Sita Frederick. They expressed how happy they are now that live music is happening again.

Then, VOCES8 began the concert with the song “Drop, Drop, Slow Tears” by Orlando Gibbons and continued with a variety of songs from different eras.

They introduced each song with historical context as well, with most songs being classical for SATB singing.

Kevin Honz, a student who attended the concert, said he enjoyed how the group performed different pieces from different places, including England and Minnesota.

“It’s been fantastic to hear choir music after so long without choirs being able to happen,” Honz (graduate student-physics) said. “I think it’s really wonderful how they bring together pieces from across centuries.”

None of the songs were conducted and were all a capella. There were many different solo parts and engagement with the audience through their singing.

Eventually, the Concert Choir joined the group to sing two songs, one conducted by Kiver and the other by Smith. They sang with masks on during this section of the performance.

Smith said the music was very “antiphonal." He said people will not know what will happen, and it’s “quite exciting."

“The inexpressible is music or something that is really genuinely inexpressible for others,” Smith said. “For us tonight, it’s the feeling in the room and having people there. There’s just something in the air and what a wonderful way to experience it.”

The second half of the concert, after a 15-minute intermission, included only VOCES8. The beginning of this half included only five members who sang the “Sestina Madrigals” by Claudio Monteverdi.

They performed more pieces and stemmed into a more modern, jazz repertoire toward the end of the performance.

Smith introduced fellow members of VOCES8 at the end of the performance that led into the group's last song “Straighten Up and Fly Right” by Nat “King” Cole. They also performed an encore song, “Me and My Shadow” by Al Jolson, after a standing ovation from the audience.

Lindsay Dudis, a soprano Concert Choir member, reflected on the performance after two days of working with VOCES8 and said they “improved immensely."

“They are absolutely phenomenal,” Dudis (senior-vocal performance) said. “They are such an icon to look up towards, and they are so good at their craft that it’s so inspirational.”

The members of Concert Choir had also worked on their pieces all semester, according to Dudis. She said she is "so happy," and it's a "once in a lifetime opportunity" to have performed with VOCES8.

“It’s something a lot of choirs haven't gotten. We are here and living in the moment.”

