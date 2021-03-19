Yet another weekend without a spring break has arrived, but there are some State College events to help distract students from midterms.

If you need a break or just a pick-me-up, here are some things to do this weekend.

Weekend weather forecast: March 19-21

From 70-degree rain to freezing winds, the weather in State College over the past week has been unpredictable.

To minimize the shock as you step outside this weekend, here is the weather forecast as of Thursday night for Friday through Sunday, via Accuweather.

Friday

On Friday, expect a high of 42 degrees and a low of 24 and “mostly sunny and breezy” skies.

You may want to keep small dogs inside with the projected 25 mph wind gusts throughout Friday. Throwing a frisbee on Old Main Lawn is not recommended.

Saturday

With a break from the heavy winds, Saturday will be 54 degrees with a low of 30. Keep a light jacket with you, but try to spend this clear day soaking in the sun.

Sunday

Sunday will bring the warmest weather with a high of 58 degrees and a low of 29.

Due to the sunny forecast, the temperature will feel like 63 degrees, which makes for the best day to plan outdoor activities. Don’t forget your shades.

Friday, March 19

With little in terms of scheduled events in State College on Friday, taking the day to stay inside and watch movies may be the best option.

With the strong winds and potentially lasting hangovers from St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday, this is a good day to recover.

Saturday, March 20

With a variety of options for Saturday, there should be something for everyone to do on this sunny day.

Out of the Closet Clothing Transit at the HUB-Robeson Center

As posted in the HUB-Robeson Center bathroom stalls, the Penn State Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity will open up the clothing transit from 12-3 p.m. Saturday in HUB L011.

According to the center, the transit “is an opportunity for members of the queer and trans community to exchange clothing and accessories” to help them find clothes that reflect their gender expressions and identities.

Homemade Butter & Apple Cinnamon Scones: Virtual Kids Cooking Class

Hosted by Discovery Space, this event at 4 p.m. Saturday is geared toward people over 4 years old who want to learn to cook from the comfort of their own kitchens.

The cost of this event is $30, and according to The Hidden Hostess, the cooking class will take place on Zoom. The ingredient lists will be sent via email before the event.

Velveeta at Arena Bar and Grill

Velveeta, a local ‘80s cover band, will perform at The Arena Bar and Grill on North Atherton Street at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The entrance fee is $5, and the concert is set to last until 11 p.m.

Sunday, March 21

This Sunday funday is more for the adults, though kids can still go outside to enjoy the warmest day of the weekend.

Cocktail & Hors D’oeuvres: Virtual Cooking Class

In addition to the kids’ cooking class, Discovery Space is also hosting an adult version of the event at 3 p.m. Sunday.

The cost of attending this event is $50, and participants must be 21 or older.

According to The Hidden Hostess, participants will learn to make “roasted beet and goat cheese crostini with balsamic ‘caviar’ pearls and a cranberry vodka cocktail with fruit ‘pearls.’”