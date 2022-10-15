Mia Bella’s vintage retailer is back in downtown State College this October for the fourth annual Vintage and Retro Pop-Up Shop.

The pop-up shop is running Oct. 6-16, and it's open for its last two days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 236 E. Calder Way.

Business partners and sisters, Tracey Foster and April Randolph said they find vintage clothing throughout the country to sell in State College every October.

“We pick [clothes] throughout the year. April lives in Chicago, and I live here in Pennsylvania, and we have family in six different states,” Foster said.

According to Randolph, “fall gear” is popular at the shop this year, and many customers have been buying leather jackets, sweaters and denim.

“It varies every year,” Randolph said. “We’re always surprised to see what’s trending each year.”

Randolph said vintage Penn State items are always popular. She said they sell retro Penn State jackets, T-shirts and more.

“We try to price [items] at a fair value for the college students to make sure that they can get a lot for a little,” Randolph said, who is a 2000 Penn State graduate.

Foster said they wanted to provide the town with a “needed service.”

Mitchell Kessler said he went to the shop four times since it opened, and he bought several items.

“I always try to find cool stuff for not that much money, and [this pop-up shop] just has some hidden gems,” Kessler (junior-marketing) said.

Kessler said a hat he bought for $4 was an “amazing price."

According to Ryan Macosko, Kessler told him about the shop the day before, so he decided to visit.

“Honestly, there’s not too much that fits my style in here, but I like this sombrero that I found. It was a good deal,” Macosko (junior-supply chain) said.

Macosko said he doesn’t plan to wear it, but it’s “a nice piece to have as a decoration." He said it was $12.

Maddalena Recce said the clothes were “very cute and vintage.”

“At first, I was scared that the rates were going to be expensive, but the rates are really reasonable,” Recce (sophomore-industrial engineering) said.

Sam Andrews said she likes to wear “earthy tones and comfortable clothes,” and she was able to find that at the pop-up shop.

According to Andrews (freshman-nursing), this pop-up shop had “very cute clothes” that are “sustainable and cheap."

“There’s not that many thrift stores around here,” Andrews said. “So, it’s great that this is here.”

