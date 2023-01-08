Students in State College

VanDance Inc., State College’s professional dance company, will host a monthly film series featuring performance art films, according to a release from the company.

The movie nights will take place on the second to the last Sunday afternoon of the month at Tempest Studio — located at 140 Kelly Alley in State College, according to the release.

The first film, Guy Maddin’s "Dracula: Pages from a Virgin’s Diary," according to the release, will be screened starting at 4 p.m. Jan. 22.

There is no cost to attend, according to the release, and more information can be found at VanDance Inc's Facebook page.

