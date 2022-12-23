If you’re looking for gift ideas for your Penn State student this holiday season, consider getting them a useful gift they can use upon their return to State College in the spring.

Here’s a list of gifts that might be the right fit.

Gameday ‘fits

Fall Saturdays in Happy Valley are days full of good food, friends, family, football and ‘fits.

And although Penn State’s football season has come to a close, students and fans will be able to see the team take on Utah at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2.

Getting your student some Penn State spiritwear can take their game days to the next level next season.

Grocery store gift cards

For students living off campus, groceries can rack up a large bill every few weeks.

Gifting them a gift card to their favorite grocery store, such as Aldi, Giant or Trader Joe’s, can take a huge weight off of their shoulders and enable them to buy food that’s healthy for their body and their brain while they work hard for their degree.

DoorDash/Grubhub/Uber Eats gift cards

For most students, days can get busy, and nights can be long between classes. On-campus organizations, jobs and more can make finding the time to get a proper meal difficult.

Gifting them food delivery service gift cards can help them order a hot meal to their dorm or apartment so they don’t have to interrupt their studying to find a time to eat.

LionCash

LionCash can be used all across campus at dining commons, the HUB-Robeson Center and even some local restaurants.

It can also be used at places like the Penn State Bookstore, where many students purchase their textbooks and other supplies they need for different classes.

A durable water bottle

Some days, students will spend their entire day out and around campus staying busy with their classes and other activities, so they may forget to drink water.

A durable water bottle could be perfect to keep them hydrated and healthy, especially during cold and flu season.

A car ice scraper and snow brush

Winters in State College can be cold and windy with frequent ice and snowfall.

If your student has a vehicle, a car scraper and snow brush could be the perfect tool for the brutal winter months.

