With an influx of in-person activities happening all around the State College community, it may come as no surprise that art exhibits and live performances have experienced a recent surge.

From musicals and plays to installations highlighting unique forms of artwork, here’s a list of new and upcoming cultural activities to experience in State College and at Penn State.

Exhibits

"Place to Place: Recent Gifts of American Drawings and Watercolors, 1900-1950"

On display through Dec. 12 at the Palmer Museum of Art, this collection of over 20 drawings and watercolors is a recent addition to the museum’s collection.

Depicted in the collection are images from various locations throughout the United States and Europe. Spanning a 50-year range starting in 1900, the featured artwork highlights the work of peripatetic artists, ultimately contrasting the inability of people to travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

Monthly feature at the Gallery Shop

As part of its monthly art showing, the Gallery Shop in Lemont will continue to feature the work of two local artists in its atrium through September.

The works of Anne Kenyon, a landscape artist, and Cheri Yarnell, a ceramist, feature depictions of nature and textured works of pottery.

Art Reception for “Wind Spirits”

From 5-7 p.m. on Oct. 26, the HUB-Robeson Galleries will host a reception for its current exhibit in Art Alley.

“Wind Spirits” is a collection of artwork that highlights avian diversity and the impacts humans have on the environment.

The reception is open to all, but visitors are asked to RSVP via OrgCentral if they are able.

Performances

Penn State Centre Stage

As part of its fall 2021 season, Centre Stage will present “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” during matinees at 2 p.m. and evenings at 7:30 p.m. from Sept. 28-Oct. 9 in the Playhouse Theatre.

Based on the book by Mark Haddon, Simon Stephens’ Tony Award-winning play portrays the story of a young boy who tries to solve the mysterious incident behind the death of his neighbor's dog.

“Online ticket sales for all 2021-22 season shows are available now, with in-person and phone sales noon–4, Monday–Friday at Eisenhower Auditorium,” according to the Centre Stage website.

Opulence: Drag Ambassadors at Penn State

Continuing its fall semester performance lineup, Opulence will host a live drag show on Sept. 23 at 3 Dots Downtown.

With doors opening at 8 p.m. and the performance set to begin at 8:30, the show will include several drag artists performing various songs.

A cash-only cover fee of $5 will be collected at the door, and seating space will be limited.

The Penn State Thespian Society

The Thespians will kick off their fall 2021 season with a production of the musical adaptation of “Little Women” by Allan Knee, Jason Howland and Mindi Dickstein.

The play, based on Louisa May-Alcott’s novel of the same title, will run from Oct. 7-9 in Schwab Auditorium. Run times have not yet been announced.

No Refund Theatre

Continuing its first round of fall semester shows, NRT will show two separate productions from September to October.

Starting Sept. 30, NRT will show Eve Ensler’s “The Vagina Monologues,” through Oct. 2. Less than two weeks later, NRT will show Thomas Steele’s “A Stand-Up Guy” from Oct. 14-16.

All NRT shows will be shown in 111 Forum Building for free, with Thursday shows starting at 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday shows starting at 8 p.m.

State College Community Theatre

State College Community Theatre will show a production of Tennessee Williams' hit memory play “The Glass Menagerie” from Oct. 7-10 at the Lodge at Tussey Mountain.

On sale now, regular admission tickets cost $25, and student, seniors and military tickets cost $20.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Penn State SPA members share gratitude for return of Noontime concerts After over a year of hosting virtual Noontime concerts, the Student Programming Association …