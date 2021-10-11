Penn Staters interested in seeing an art exhibit or live performance this week have a plethora of upcoming in-person and virtual art events to check out.

Live performances

VOCES8

British vocal ensemble VOCES8 will perform “After Silence,” a series of choral works inspired by the author Aldous Huxley.

The ticketed performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Music Recital Hall in the Penn State Music Building. Tickets can be purchased here.

“Cartography”

“Cartography” is a multimedia production presented by the Center for the Performing Arts that asks audience members to “consider each other’s origin stories.”

The production will start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Eisenhower Auditorium. Tickets can be purchased here.

Virtual exhibits

“African Brilliance and the Purpose of Art”

“African Brilliance and the Purpose of Art” is a virtual tour of the Palmer Museum of Art’s “African Brilliance: A Diplomat’s Sixty Years of Collecting.” It will remain available throughout the school year. It is free to view and can be accessed here.

“Celebrating the ADA: The Legacy and Evolution of Disability Rights and Lived Experiences at Penn State”

University Libraries is presenting a virtual exhibit detailing the first 100 years of national disability rights legislation. It is free to access and can be found here.

“Global Asias: Contemporary Asian and Asian American Art from the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation”

This virtual and in-person exhibit from the Palmer Museum of Art includes various works relating to the theme of “Global Asias.”

The virtual exhibit includes works from artists like Jacob Hashimoto, Dinh Q. Lê, Hung Liu and several others. The online exhibit is free to view and can be found here, and the in-person exhibit can be found at the museum on Penn State’s campus.

“Pandemic Spaces (1918 Edition)”

Penn State University Libraries is providing this online presentation on the influenza pandemic of 1918. The virtual exhibit can be found here.

“Who am I? Art and Identity”

This interactive tour of different areas of the Palmer Museum of Art features the theme of personal and cultural identity exploration. The virtual exhibit can be accessed here.

“Women in Art: Activism + Resistance”

This is a self-directed virtual tour from the Palmer Museum of Art, which explores a selection of works from female artists.

The tour celebrates the 19th Amendment through different works from the 20th and 21st centuries. It can be accessed here.

In-person exhibits

“Ukiyo-e: Images of the Floating World, Japanese Woodblock Prints from the Permanent Collection”

Available through Dec. 5 at the Palmer Museum of Art, this exhibit features a collection of works with the Japanese art of ukiyo-e.

“Lost Bird Project”

Available through Jan. 26, 2022, at the HUB-Robeson Galleries, this exhibit by Todd McGrain features a series of sculptures relating to extinct bird species.

“Why Biodiversity Matters”

“Why Biodiversity Matters” is available through Jan. 26, 2022, at the HUB Galleries. It examines avian research and educational materials from Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center and Penn State’s Wildlife Fisheries program.

“Altar”

Available through Jan. 30, 2022, at the HUB Galleries, this installation by Kiana Honarmand uses text from the poem “Gift” by Iranian feminist poet Forough Farrokhzad to pay homage to Persian poetry and visual arts.

