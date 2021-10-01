Penn State Centre Stage will present its kick-off performance of the fall semester with a production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Playhouse Theatre.

Running until Oct. 9, the play features a range of thematic elements surrounding the story of a young boy, Christopher Boone, who attempts to uncover the mysterious death of his neighbor's dog. As Boone journeys to solve the case, he uncovers unexpected truths about his own life along the way.

Rick Lombardo, producing artistic director of Centre Stage and director of the Penn State School of Theatre, said the selection process for the fall season started with anonymous proposals for shows from students, faculty and staff.

Focusing on equal representation and storytelling with empathy, one proposal caught Lombardo’s eyes. He said he wanted to take the opportunity to celebrate the story of Boone and place focus on a story centered around a character who is often believed to be on the autism spectrum.

“In the play, the words ‘autism’ and ‘spectrum’ are never said by any of the characters, so we only know Christopher and his neurodivergence through what he says about himself,” Lombardo said. “Behaviorally, [Christopher] talks about himself [in a way] that makes us understand this is a neurodivergent individual.”

Lombardo said when telling stories of underrepresented populations, it is critical to “get it right.” Through empathy and understanding, Lombardo said telling stories like “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” has the potential to better educate not only those involved in the production but audiences as well.

Working with experts at Penn State and in the State College community, along with individuals with autism and their families, Lombardo said Centre Stage “wanted to bring in as many real-world experiences and experts” as it could in order to produce accurate representations.

Noah Silverman, who plays Boone, said via email that though he identifies as neurodivergent himself, it was important for him to continue having conversations about his role in the story to better understand the similarities and differences between himself and Boone.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Penn State Indian Culture and Language Club to celebrate Garba with traditional festivities Garba season is back and the Indian Culture & Language Club — or ICLC — is welcoming the…

“​​This story needs to be told to promote compassion and love in our world,” Silverman (senior-musical theatre) said. “Christopher is an incredible boy who finds himself in all sorts of complex issues. These issues are not foreign to any audience member. We all have interpersonal struggles in our life, and it is about how we handle and navigate these issues.”

After the play was officially selected in February, Lombardo said Centre Stage began immediately working on the pre-production aspects, and by the end of the spring semester, casting was finished. He said rehearsals started as soon as the fall semester began, leaving a six-week preparation process until opening night.

The production will include evening performances at 7:30 p.m. and matinee performances at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $12.50 for students and $25 for adults.

In addition to standard performances, Centre Stage will also include two sensory-friendly performances on Oct. 3 and 6.

As the first time Centre Stage has offered sensory-friendly performances, Lombardo said the experience working on these specific productions has been a learning curve for some, but at the end of the day, he said it is crucial to provide safe and welcoming spaces for everyone.

The sensory-friendly performances will include unique features such as the house lights remaining on so individuals may freely move around and leave the theater when needed, lower production sounds and lighting, earbuds available for people to reduce the noise in the theater, manipulatives and devices such as fidget spinners for people to use during the production, and a quiet room for people to go if they need a space away from the play.

“We adjust the environment in the theater, and then we adjust the production itself in order to have the best possible access for folk with various sensitivities,” Lombardo said.

In the future, Lombardo said Centre Stage plans to continue offering sensory-friendly performances, and he said he hopes audiences will welcome these performances with open arms. Lombardo said the goal with Centre Stage is to continue making performances “barrier free and accessible to everyone in the community.”

Having worked with a plethora of people to help bring the show to life, Silverman said he is excited to produce a show that gives audiences an in-depth look into some of the complexities of life.

“This play is incredibly complex, and there are so many things that can be taken from this show,” Silverman said. “I overall hope the audience takes away a greater understanding of compassion and [a] variety of ways we can create change in the world.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

How the food Penn State students eat can affect their mental health Rushing from class to class across campus every day — speed walking from Willard to Thomas i…