Recently, I made the decision to start watching more horror movies.

Why, you may ask?

Well, I came to the realization that out of all genres of film, the genre I probably have watched the least is horror — even though I've still seen a good amount.

For one reason or another, I haven’t seen a lot of the horror films commonly regarded as classics.

I also haven't really gotten a good scare from a movie in a long time. As I've gotten older, I've realized that for me, movies seemingly aren’t scary anymore.

They can be really thrilling or suspenseful, but for the longest time, I haven’t been actually scared by a good horror movie that doesn’t just rely on jump scares to startle the viewer.

So, for all of these reasons, I went on HBO Max and Netflix to add to my lists a solid collection of all of the good horror movies these platforms had to gradually chip away at them with my roommates.

And by “good,” I mean well-reviewed, influential or innovative in some way.

Although it wasn’t the first one I watched in my newly created catalog (that honor goes to “Sinister”), today I'll talk about 2022’s “Barbarian.”

This was one that one of my roommates said he heard good things about while we were scrolling through HBO Max. Then, a few days ago after watching the trailer, we decided to watch it, and we all thoroughly enjoyed it.

It wasn’t super scary I would say — so I didn’t accomplish my goal of finding a genuinely scary movie just yet.

I didn’t find it super suspenseful, either. But what it lacks in overall thrills, it more than makes up for with just overall substance and character.

I think the film’s strengths lie in its genre-bending — particularly its extremely well-done mesh of horror and comedy.

Justin Long was the highlight of the film for me, and I found his character to be hilarious.

It’s really great to see the guy who was in “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” almost 20 years ago still getting roles and flexing his acting chops.

He really sinks into his role as a conceited, cowardly and selfish former actor — almost like how in “This Is the End,” all of the characters play exaggerated versions of themselves.

This is a far cry from the typical nice guy Long usually plays. However, he really proved himself to be a great actor in this movie.

Lead actress Georgina Campbell did a good job as well, but I found her character to be a little less memorable than the rest.

Going along with the comedy aspect of the movie, I think its self-aware side made it very enjoyable.

Spoiler alert: There is a naked and deformed woman lurking in the basement who attacks the house’s inhabitants. But what makes this scenario great is how the characters react to this terrifying situation.

They’re scared but seemingly recognize how ridiculous the whole ordeal is. Then, once the story delves into its weirder side, they wholeheartedly recognize just how odd it is as well.

To me, this was a real breath of fresh air and was akin to other horror comedies such as “The Evil Dead” or “The Cabin in the Woods.”

Speaking of the weirder side of the story, the flashback scene depicting the house’s original owner preying on women was also a highlight of the film.

Specifically with the way this sequence was shot, it was honestly incredible how dreamlike and off-putting the cinematographer was able to make this part of the story seem.

It was trippy yet sinister, and if the whole movie was filmed like it, I really would’ve had no complaints (although that might have taken away from its novelty).

Side note: The actor who plays this character, Richard Brake, was fantastic. He’s as hair-raising as ever in this role and was perfectly cast.

The setting of an abandoned area of Detroit was also very effective to me and was by no means cliche like a haunted house could be.

I would say what this movie does wrong is it doesn’t allow much tension to build before revealing what’s actually in the basement.

A quote I saw a while ago that explains how I feel about this perfectly comes from the great Alfred Hitchcock.

“There is no terror in the bang, only in the anticipation of it.”

In other words, whatever monster or ghost is the scary part of the movie isn’t scary once we see it.

What’s scary is the anticipation of seeing whatever monster is lurking in the shadows, and this is a mistake I think a lot of filmmakers constantly make.

And sadly, this mistake was made in this film as well, which really took away from a lot of the suspense and terror that could have been — which is why to me this movie wasn’t that scary or suspenseful.

So, was it amazing as a horror movie? No. Was it super scary? No.

However, was it an enjoyable, original and eccentric piece of art? Yes.

Luckily, all of the other qualities of “Barbarian” were more than enough to make up for what it lacked in overall scariness.

