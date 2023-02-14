Irving’s is back at it again with another round of themed holiday drinks — this time for Valentine’s Day.

I love everything about Valentine’s Day. Flowers, chocolate, candy and heart-shaped everything. I find this holiday adorable, and I’m so excited to try all of these drinks.

This year, Irving’s introduced three “lovely drinks” for Valentine’s Day, and you can get them either hot or cold. There’s a wide variety of flavors, too, and I’ve never had anything like them before.

The screen inside of the restaurant listed a Berry White Mocha, Chocolate Raspberry Mocha and Chocolate Caramel Cheesecake Cold Brew. The first two are available either hot or cold.

I decided to get all of the drinks cold because I’m not a big fan of hot coffee. The drinks were all made promptly, and I didn’t have to wait longer than 10 minutes — another bonus.

I’m not the biggest coffee connoisseur, but I did my best to taste test them effectively. I’ve ranked them from least favorite to favorite in regards to layers of flavor and aftertaste.

Iced Chocolate Raspberry Mocha

I was expecting this to taste like a cold hot chocolate, but I was very wrong. The first sip tasted like straight coffee. I didn’t get any hints of flavor, weirdly.

I took another sip, and then that’s where it all hit me. The mocha flavor was strong, and the chocolate flavor was light. I liked that it wasn’t so strong — chocolate can often make things too sweet.

The raspberry taste was very faint, and it felt like an aftertaste more than anything. I’m not a huge fan of raspberries, but I thought it was a good added flavor.

So, I rank this drink a 6/10 because I didn’t like that I had to sit there and think about what flavor I could taste. I prefer to have it hit me all at once.

Chocolate Caramel Cheesecake Cold Brew

Whew, that’s a mouthful.

I love cheesecake — like, I’m obsessed with it. I was excited to try it in a coffee drink because I’ve never had anything like it.

It was sweet but almost too sweet. The strongest flavor was obviously the cheesecake, which was very good, but the other flavors were barely there.

There wasn’t too much of a caramel flavor. I tasted it more in the aftertaste. Also, there was no chocolate flavor at all — maybe my taste buds are messed up.

I liked the drink — I really did — but it was basically a liquified cheesecake.

I give it a 7/10.

Berry White Mocha

Surprisingly, this was my favorite. I didn’t expect to like it because I’ve never been a fan of fruity coffee.

The coffee flavor wasn’t too strong, and it had a light feel to it. It was refreshing, and I didn’t want the drink to end.

The white chocolate flavor wasn’t too strong, which I liked, and it was shaken into the drink well.

I was scared to try the berry flavor because I don’t like it in anything else, but it ended up surprising me.

Overall, this one was my favorite. The flavors blended well together, and it was just so good. I liked that I was surprised in a good way for once with something I’ve never tried before.

I rank this one a 9/10, and I’m now officially caffeinated out after three full cups of coffee.

