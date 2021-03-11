As someone who religiously buys a Starbucks drink every day, when I heard there were new drinks, I immediately knew I had to try them.

On March 2, the popular coffee company launched its new iced brown sugar oatmilk shaken espresso and iced chocolate almondmilk shaken espresso.

Both drinks are non dairy, which is music to my ears: I try to be as plant-based with my food choices as possible.

I also have probably the biggest sweet tooth in State College, and the names suggested these drinks would be on the sweeter side of the palette.

For reference, my typical drink choices include any type of cold brew with sweet syrups and cold foam on top, but I get bored easily since I’m literally constantly sipping on something from Starbucks.

With its huge variety of drinks, I am always searching for a new caffeinated beverage to make my go-to.

Unfortunately, I tested positive for the coronavirus just as I was ready to put my Starbucks-loving tastebuds to the test, so I have been waiting anxiously to try these drinks. The anticipation has been extremely real.

When my best friend finally asked me if I wanted anything on her next coffee run, I had to seize the opportunity, so I mobile ordered the two drinks. Here’s what I thought of each.

Iced brown sugar oatmilk shaken espresso

This is the drink I heard the most chatter and rave about, so I’ve been excited to try it out.

Oat milk is something I’ve been wanting to incorporate more into my diet, as it seems to be the most sustainable choice of milk. However, I am a huge fan of almond milk, and I can’t seem to get myself to make the switch, so I was thinking maybe this drink would do the trick for me.

This drink is made by first shaking blonde espresso, brown sugar and cinnamon together. The barista then tops it off with oat milk and ice.

The brown sugar in the title gave me the impression that this would be another sweet drink I would love. However, the color of the drink was on the paler side, so I had the suspicion that the oatmilk would take over the flavor.

MORE BLOGS

I was definitely correct on that and realized it with the first sip. Loss of taste wasn’t a symptom I experienced testing positive for the coronavirus, but drinking this made me question that at first.

I gave it a few good stirs, and then I could taste the flavor a little bit better. It definitely had the bitterness of a typical espresso, and the taste of the milk was strong. I kind of felt like I was just drinking a cup of oat milk at times.

However, the more I drank, the better it got. Eventually, I picked up on the hints of brown sugar and subtle sweetness, which I thoroughly enjoyed.

I think this is the perfect drink for someone who typically likes a more bitter coffee and is looking for a sweet treat, instead of someone like me, who would rather have something sweet every day.

I’m not sure if I’ll order this drink again, especially at the price of $5.45 for a grande. However, I’m excited that Starbucks finally has oat milk, and it is certainly doing a great job of advertising it.

Iced chocolate almondmilk shaken espresso

If I’m going to be honest, at first glance, the names of the drinks let me know I would like the iced chocolate almondmilk shaken espresso better than the brown sugar one.

Maybe it’s because I’m a sucker for literally anything chocolate and I love almond milk. Whatever it was, this option — which hasn’t gotten as much love on social media — stuck out to me.

It was prettier, too, for sure. It had a beautiful color, with a layer of chocolate at the bottom. It was definitely picture-perfect.

This drink is made by the barista shaking the blonde espresso, chocolate and malt, and then topping with almond milk and ice.

I made sure to stir this one up first before consuming it to get a mix of every flavor.

With the first sip, I was hit with a subtle sweetness. It still wasn’t as flavorful as I expected, but it was sweeter than the first drink, which I liked.

Of course, anything with espresso is bound to be more bitter than any of my typical drink choices. Keeping that in mind, I really liked the way this drink managed to combine the bitterness of the espresso with hints of chocolate.

This drink was also $5.45 for a grande, so it was a little bit on the expensive side, but the iced chocolate almondmilk espresso is for sure a drink I would get again on an occasion where I need a drink specifically to get me through the day.

It’s safe to say after only a few sips of both of these drinks, I was bouncing off the walls. They will definitely get the job done if you need caffeine after a late night of studying.

I think in general, Starbucks’ new drinks really depend on your typical coffee taste. Thankfully, they’re just two new great additions to a menu that already caters to diverse taste buds, so if you’re feeling bored with your everyday choice, try them out.