Tropical Smoothie Cafe is aiming to open its 17th store in Pennsylvania soon, according to a Facebook post, with a location at 132 S. Garner St. in downtown State College.

The cafe will be located in The Maxxen’s commercial space that occupies the bottom two floors, according to the post, and the area has stayed empty since the opening of El Jefe’s Taqueria in May 2021.

Mezeh Mediterranean Grill is expected to open next to El Jefe’s soon as well.

The new Tropical Smoothie will occupy 1,255 square feet of space, according to the post, and will become the first Tropical Smoothie close to Happy Valley.

Tropical Smoothie has a variety of foods on its menu besides smoothies —including flatbread pizzas, wraps, quesadillas and sandwiches.

There are a great variety of fruit and vegetable combinations available in their smoothies, as well as numerous add ons such as peanut butter, oats, or vitamins and different types of protein, according to its website.

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE