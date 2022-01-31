The Center for the Performing Arts at Penn State announced it will host Delfeayo Marsalis and Uptown Jazz Orchestra for its second "Up Close and Virtual" event.

Marsalis is a well-known trombonist who will perform mostly original music in celebration of "the resilient and triumphant nature of Americans in the Deep South" with the orchestra, according to a CPA release.

CPA hosted Marsalis in November 2020, as part of its fall season of the "Up Close and Virtual" event series.

The concert will be virtual and will be available for streaming from noon on Feb. 21 to noon on Feb. 25, according to the release.

The event is free, but registration is required and can be accessed here.

