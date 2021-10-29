From Oct. 9-12, people gathered to visit one of the biggest used book sales in the country, according to the American Association of University Women — a book sale that happens to take place in State College.

Every year since 1962, AAUW has hosted its book sale in State College, meaning this year’s sale marked its 59th year.

AAUW is an “organization that’s committed to empowering women and girls through education, philanthropy, advocacy, etc… We’ve long been a community leader in State College,” Sally Kalin, co-president of AAUW, said.

As one of the oldest women organizations, AAUW dates back to the 1800s and came to Penn State’s campus in 1916.

“AAUW always raised money. In the early part of the last century, they used to have musical performances, they sold calendars, they sold cookies and they looked for a new way of raising money, and in a university town, a book sale is a pretty good deal,” Kalin said.

Cynthia Hall, the vice president of communications, mentioned that AAUW also supports local community organizations that support women and girls and helps fund scholarships.

“A number of these women [who received the scholarships] have gone on to Penn State and achieved their… education there,” Hall said.

The book sale is one of the fundraisers for AAUW, where members of the organization collect book donations to sell.

To collect the books, members of the community drop off their gently used books to the donation bins located outside of University Park Airport.

From there, the books are then sorted and priced by genre.

“Most people who have book sales have very general pricing guidelines,” Kalin said. “We don’t do that.”

Kalin said the book sale has a group of roughly 25 to 30 volunteers who have priced books “for decades,” and she said the volunteers work in specific genres, which makes them knowledgeable about the prices of the books.

“They know the value of books, and they determine the prices… and that’s very different from most used book sales,” Kalin said.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Some donated books may not be in the best condition to sell, so Kalin said AAUW makes sure to recycle all items that are not used to keep them out of the landfills.

“We got recognition last year… for how much we contribute by recycling, and over the years, it's been literally millions of books [that] have been recycled through the community,” Kalin said.

Kalin attributes the book sale’s continued success to the fact that “people still love to read.”

Aside from the wide variety of books to choose from and the hidden treasures people can find, Dina Liberatore, co-president of AAUW, said “It's fun to surround yourself with other people who are excited about reading.”

“It’s amazing how many people were upset about us not having the book sale [last year],” Kalin said. “It is a major community event, and we have people who are driving from a lot of places.”

This year, Kalin said she had interactions with people who said they came all the way from places such as Florida and New Jersey for the book sale.

Although the book sale was unable to occur last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Kalin said all the books people read during lockdown brought in many books for AAUW to use.

This year’s book sale occurred during Penn State’s Parents and Families Weekend, giving families a way to spend time with their children.

Not only is the book sale a social event, but it’s also “a great way to prepare for the holidays or for students to take a break from their work,” Liberatore said.

Some of the major attractions at the book sale this year included a food truck, “Half-Price Day” and “Bag Day,” where customers could buy a bag of books for $8.

“It’s a big production,” Liberatore said.

From the donation process all the way to the book sale itself, hundreds of volunteers gathered in State College to volunteer for the nonprofit, she said.

Kalin said AAUW invited the entire State College community to connect through the rows of used books, where there are “treasures to be found.”