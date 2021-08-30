Bryce Jordan Center

Bryce Jordan Center in the afternoon on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in University Park, Pa.

 Ernesto Estremera Jr

The American rock band Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced it will come to the Bryce Jordan Center during its Winter Tour.

The band is coming to the BJC Nov. 19, and tickets go on sale Sept. 17. 

Tickets can be purchased here.

