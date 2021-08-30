The American rock band Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced it will come to the Bryce Jordan Center during its Winter Tour.

The band is coming to the BJC Nov. 19, and tickets go on sale Sept. 17.

JUST ANNOUNCED! @trans_siberian 's highly-anticipated Winter Tour is coming to the #jordancenter Friday, November 19th! Tickets on sale Friday, September 17th at 10AM.➡ https://t.co/5JrddYHOaW pic.twitter.com/RfZUMaMjEp — Bryce Jordan Center (@JordanCenter) August 30, 2021

Tickets can be purchased here.

