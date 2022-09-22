Penn State and its culture seeps into the daily lives of those in the area, and growing up surrounded by it can give those who live in the area a different experience.

Students like Samuel Oleynik, who moved to State College in 2009 when his parents were seeking a better school system for him, spoke about how it contrasts from his hometown of Washington, D.C.

“It was a crazy new experience,” Oleynik (senior-telecommunications) said. “You’re just born into this culture of Penn Staters, whether you like it or not.”

He described how unique State College felt to him.

“It's one of those rare college towns that is completely rural outside of it,” Oleynik said. “It’s a bubble that feels like a big town with the people of a small town.”

On the other hand, Margaret Felsmann didn’t think anything was unique about her hometown until she got older.

“Growing up, it didn’t feel weird ever, I just thought that maybe every town had a college in it,” Felsmann (sophomore-secondary education) said. “It wasn’t until middle school that I was like, ‘Oh, this is kind of a unique experience having a college five minutes from where I live.’”

Nicholas Cole, who was born and raised in State College, said he holds a lot of love for the area.

“It was a really nice place to grow up because it’s a little bit urban but also really rural,” Cole (junior-computer science) said. “You kind of have the best of both worlds.”

It was often that these students never went a day without the mention of Penn State.

“I don’t think I've ever had a day without Penn State being a topic of conversation only because you can’t go anywhere in State College without knowing somebody that either works at Penn State, went to Penn State, or knows somebody that goes to Penn State,” Oleynik said. “There’s no difference between the State College community and the Penn State community because they’re so central to each other.”

Carolina Suarez, who moved here during her sophomore year of high school from Fort Worth, Texas, after being born in Mexico, said she had a different experience.

“Coming from a decently big city to a small town is nice because everybody is nicer to you,” Suarez (senior-kinesiology) said. “But because you don’t see a lot of other ethnicities, I don’t think that people realize how sensitive they need to be when having certain conversations with people.”

She talked about the difficulties her family faced when trying to find a community where they felt they fit in.

“My parents have, but I haven’t,” Suarez said. “There’s a cute little Hispanic community here, but it’s not big enough for the majority to really grasp their presence.”

She also touched on the intensity of Penn State culture in comparison to the culture of her hometown in Texas.

“Fort Worth is centered around TCU, Texas Christian University, so that vibe wasn’t crazy, and we were about 45 minutes out from the Cowboys’ stadium — so football has always been around me, it's not new,” Suarez said. “But it’s a cult here. Seeing entire highways stacked with RVs 24 hours before the game even started was such a big shock for me.”

Raising a family in an area that is also home to about 46,000 undergraduate students, who are often young adults living on their own for the first time, can be daunting to parents.

Cole mentioned the rules his family had in place.

“I wasn’t allowed to drive on campus or downtown on weekend nights and stuff because there are students everywhere,” Cole said. “During State High football games, my mom wouldn’t let me and my friends leave that area because it was a Friday night downtown.”

Students like Oleynik would receive texts from concerned mothers during certain events like Arts Fest to “be safe,” with instructions to not go to certain downtown areas.

Felsmann shares that experience, remembering when she was told she was not allowed to go downtown after Penn State football had just beaten Ohio State by slim margins around Halloween weekend in 2016.

Cole mentioned the general knowledge that townies have surrounding Penn State culture.

“On weekends or Penn State holidays, like State Patty’s, it was kind of well-known that you don’t go downtown, same with move-in weekend,” Cole said.

Felsmann also reflected on how even the town itself adjusted to Penn State culture on days like Halloween, changing the date of its trick-or-treat to avoid having children downtown on a day that Penn State students would also be crowding the streets to celebrate.

However, townies often chose to avoid downtown areas and Penn State’s campus before they were students.

“A lot of my favorite restaurants are nowhere near downtown at all,” Felsmann said. “State College has great places to eat. There are the ones meant for college students, and there are the ones that aren’t.”

While in high school, many townies enjoyed Penn State’s campus and took advantage of its facilities like The Arboretum at Penn State, which they would frequent for walks or picnics.

“I ran cross country in high school, and almost all of the routes we would run would be through the university — running past Penn State’s cross country team,” Cole said. “State High tries to be like a mini Penn State in many ways.”

While Penn State culture may have had a heavy hand in young townies’ lives, many of them also had some unique opportunities because of it.

“I remember once a month, athletes from each sport would come into our school and talk to a bunch of middle schoolers about bullying,” Felsmann said. “I also got to go to the Lionettes’ dance camp, and living here made that accessible.”

As much as some students liked growing up in State College, many of them did not dream of becoming Penn Staters upon graduating high school.

“I wanted to leave the State College bubble,” Oleynik said, “but I still wanted to go to a state school, and Penn State was my favorite out of the ones that I got into, so Penn State is where I stayed.”

Felsmann herself doesn’t have parents who work for the university, but she said that upon junior and senior years of high school, a lot of her classmates who originally didn’t intend to become Penn Staters realized the benefits they had because their parents were Penn State employees.

“A lot of kids who live here have parents that work at the university,” Felsmann said. “They get a 75% tuition discount, so that sways a lot of kids to go here.”

Suarez said she’s here for the “free tuition” and to “get out of here” because she doesn’t like Penn State. However, she said State College itself comes with “a lot of benefits and a lot of cons.”

Suarez said she has a greater appreciation for the town itself rather than Penn State.

“I never would have found my passion if I didn’t move here. The high school offers such great education,” she said. “I would have never been able to take a sports medicine class and a personal training class anywhere else.”

Oftentimes, this doesn't affect these students’ Penn State pride.

“It’s a great school. It’s great for my major,” Cole said. “I love going to games and all that stuff now. I’m totally into it.”

Because of the pandemic, Cole said he didn’t really feel like a student until his sophomore year at Penn State, and things around the area “finally started changing.”

“I think Penn State just had this huge team spirit that extends out into every local town,” Maya Fulton said. “I think one of my first Halloween costumes was a little Penn State cheerleader.”

However, she also stressed how neutral a large majority of the State College population is toward the school’s culture.

“There are really two camps of people: ones who came here because they had to and ones who really love Penn State and will be here for the rest of their lives,” Fulton (junior-biology) said. “I feel like I’m somewhere in the middle of that, and I don’t feel like that’s represented enough.”

For some students like Fulton, Penn State was the only school they applied to.

“I went to a couple games with my parents, mainly Blue and White,” Cole said. “I don’t think it was too common for townies to go to the games because we [try] not to just completely embody everything Penn State. I really do like it. It’s a good environment, and there’s so much to do and be involved in.”

For State College residents, the summer months feel like a baseline. Friends who moved away for college return home, so many residents are able to enjoy the peace and quiet.

“It feels like our town again,” Felsmann said.

Many said they enjoy being close to home while still feeling like they’re living independently from their families.

“It’s nice in some ways. You don’t want your parents just showing up, but if I ever really needed anything, I can just drive 10 minutes home,” Fulton said. “I have two dogs, so I like to visit them.”

However, the love for their hometown and pride in their school sometimes isn’t enough to keep townies here forever.

“I definitely plan to get out,” Oleynik said. “My dream would be Austin, Texas, because that’s where a lot of my field is starting to grow. I can seriously see myself in Pennsylvania, but outside of State College is mandatory for me. I need to experience some different cultures. I’ve grown up, I’ve seen [Penn State culture] every year, and I need something new.”

Townies who went on to become students often still hold that adoration for their hometown but crave something different.

“I could totally see myself coming back for games and stuff like that,” Cole said. “I don’t know where I’m going to end up, probably somewhere like Pittsburgh if I stay in Pennsylvania or somewhere on the West Coast — whatever it is, I’m probably not going to stay here, but I’d love to come visit.”

