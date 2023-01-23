2022 saw the release of some great films, and with 2023 releases underway, it looks like we’re in for another year of great films.

Here are some of my most anticipated films coming out this semester.

“Knock at the Cabin” — Feb. 3

This is the latest film from director M. Night Shyamalan.

“Knock at the Cabin,” according to its synopsis, tells the story of a family going on a vacation to their cabin in the forest. However, things go awry when the mother and daughter of the family are kidnapped by intruders who force them to make tough decisions — which will also impact the impending apocalypse.

Shyamalan is an interesting director — he’s had some incredible films I’ve really enjoyed like “The Sixth Sense” and “Split,” but he’s also made some horrible films like “The Happening” and the live-action adaptation of “Avatar: The Last Airbender.” He’s definitely a mixed bag.

But this film sounds kind of interesting — the plot sounds chaotic, and Shyamalan is known for always including some crazy twists at the ends of his films, so there should be some entertainment value.

Even if it’s bad, Shyamalan’s bad movies are always somewhat entertaining, so I might check this one out.

“Creed III” — March 3

This is the newest edition in the “Creed” series.

Following Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), the son of Apollo Creed who fought against thriving boxing champion Rocky Balboa, the film depicts when his life changes when his friend (Jonathan Majors) returns from prison and is eager to prove he’s a better fighter than Creed.

I’m a big fan of both the “Rocky” and “Creed” series. I remember watching the “Rocky” films when I was younger. I was skeptical when the “Creed” series was announced, but the two “Creed” films so far have been great. I watched the trailer for this film, and it looks really interesting.

This film will also be the directorial debut for Jordan, who has been phenomenal as Adonis Creed in the past two films in the series. If he’s as good a director as he is an actor, this film should be another great one.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” — March 24

The next addition to the “John Wick” franchise follows John Wick (Keanu Reeves) as he has a large bounty placed on his head, and he must travel the globe to get help from the impending threats.

I love the “John Wick” movies — I didn’t expect I would, either. Reeves is great in these films as Wick. He’s one of my favorite actors working today, and these films are a great showcase for all he can do as an actor.

The best part of these films is obviously the action. Reeves does all of his own stunts and action scenes in these films, and he does a great job. There are so many scenes in these films where I’m amazed by what he can do as an actor.

If you’re at all interested in action films, definitely check this one out.

“Evil Dead Rise” — April 21

After reading from an ancient book, a woman in Los Angeles has her apartment building infested by demons in the latest addition to the “Evil Dead” franchise.

The “Evil Dead” original trilogy is one of my favorite horror series of all time. The original films were directed by Sam Raimi, who also made the original “Spider-Man” trilogy and is one of my favorite directors.

While this film isn’t directed by Raimi, he is attached as an executive producer, so I’m sure he had some input over the film.

However, this film might not be for everyone. The “Evil Dead” movies have comical amounts of blood and gore in some scenes, and this film shouldn’t be an exception.

If you can handle horror films with a lot of blood, definitely check this movie out.

“Beau Is Afraid” — April 21

This film follows a man named Beau (Joaquin Phoenix), a paranoid man who must leave his home after his overbearing mother dies. However, the trip turns into a long and surreal journey.

There isn’t much known about this film, but it’s directed by Ari Aster, who’s one of my favorite directors currently working. His previous two films, “Hereditary” and “Midsommar,” are some of my favorite recent horror films, and this film sounds like it should follow suit.

The trailer looks insane, with interesting and unique production design and cinematography.

Phoenix is also one of my favorite actors. He’s never done a film with Aster, but it looks like this should be one great collaboration. He’s given some of my favorite performances of the past couple of decades.

There isn’t much known about the specifics of the plot, but knowing the director and actor duo, this is one of the films I’m most excited about this year.

