Since Lock Boutique’s opening on Jan. 14, it has continued to offer new clothing, bridal dresses and plenty of pink apparel at its location at 216 E. College Ave.

The owner, Lydia Shafer, said Lock Boutique originated in Bellefonte.

Shafer said she started her business career with a hair salon in State College called Euphoria before spending time in Bellefonte as a wedding photographer.

According to Shafer, her old photography studio in Bellefonte eventually became Lock Boutique.

“It’s so full circle because this is where I started — and now here I am again, opening up a new boutique location,” Shafer said.

According to Shafer, there were two Lock Boutique locations in Bellefonte, one of which specialized in bridal wear and accessories.

Despite having success within the two stores, Shafer said she always wanted a storefront with enough space to combine both the bridal store and the clothing boutique.

Shafer said she had been planning to relocate Lock Boutique since last summer, but she could “never find the right spot.” This changed when she received a call from the College Avenue location.

“Everything just happened super fast,” she said. “We moved into the space and got rid of our other spaces quickly.”

While the bridal store used to have a more traditional approach to gown shopping, Shafer has adopted a new way of wedding shopping with the move to State College.

“Our new system is more like popping in, [and] if you see something you like, you buy it,” Shafer said. “It’s a lot easier than coming in with your entire bridal party and making appointments.”

Lexi Rickard, who became involved with the business as a model about two years ago, is now the store manager at Lock Boutique. She said she “loves” how Shafer combined the two stores.

“They are really flowing together nicely,” she said.

Michaela Donato said the boutique adds a new addition to the culture downtown.

“I haven’t seen any other store downtown that sells bridal dresses along with everyday clothes and sweaters,” Donato (sophomore-enterprise technology integration) said.

Lock Boutique receives new arrivals every week, according to Shafer, so the store is constantly changing with new clothing pieces bought from third-party retailer markets.

Shafer and Rickard said they’re enjoying the experience of being in a new environment.

“Meeting new people is the most exciting,” Shafer said. “New locations means you’re still bringing your [old] customers with you, but being exposed to new clients and a new atmosphere is so exciting.”

Rickard agreed that while the environment in State College is more fast-paced than in Bellefonte, it’s rewarding to adapt to a new location.

On the store’s opening day, Shafer and Rickard offered customers pink sugar cookies and pink lemonade when they entered the store, and staff wore matching pink jumpsuits to add to the monochromatic aesthetic.

Shafer said she takes inspiration from boutiques in Charleston, South Carolina, and New York with ideas regarding decorating and store representation.

“Whether it’s cute slippers in a basket or flowers in a store window, I love to see what the big kids are up to,” Shafer said. “I created the aesthetic of the store using tons of balloons, tons of heart sweaters and anything pink.”

Pink heart balloons lined the racks of clothes, which featured dresses, sweaters, jewelry and other accessories on opening day.

“I know where I’ll be going to buy comfy sweaters for winter now,” Donato said.

Donato compared the boutique to a Taylor Swift album.

“It’s the epitome of Taylor’s album, ‘Lover,’” Donato said.

The boutique is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

“When people come in, I want them to feel happy, comfortable and excited,” Shafer said. “People walk in and leave smiling, even if they are only here for two minutes.”

