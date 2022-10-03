As Penn State students have settled into their dorms and apartments this fall, the question arises of how to decorate without breaking the bank.

Many students have come up with their own tips and tricks on how to make their dorm room a home on a budget.

“Honestly, I reused a lot of stuff from my freshman dorm in my current room,” Caroline Kraus said.

Reusing most of her decor and occasionally rebuying items she “knew [she] liked” on Amazon, Kraus (junior-biochemistry and molecular biology) said there was “no need” for her to buy a bunch of new things, since everything “was fine.”

“I used Amazon to get a lot of things my freshman year,” Kraus said.

Putting emphasis on its “quick” convenience, Kraus said that Amazon — alongside other online shopping platforms like Etsy — is the place to go for “specific decor.”

“The Target [in downtown State College] really isn’t that great,” Kraus said. “You will only occasionally find something if you need to find it in a pinch.”

Devon Bertram, on the other hand, said she ‘’bought new stuff” for her apartment room and is “just adding on to what [she] had freshman year.”

“I love lights,” Bertram (senior-criminology) said. “I put lights on everything, and I even put LED lights behind the TV.”

Jacob Breon agreed, explaining he has Christmas lights in his room.

“The Christmas lights are a nice mood,” Breon (freshman-plant science) said. “It's better than just flipping the light switch on.”

Penn State’s campus can be a “fun” place to start for finding cheap decor, Bertram said — including the HUB-Robeson Center poster sale for students and Downtown State College’s Farmers Market.

“I will go [to the farmers market], get plants and use them to decorate,” Bertram said.

Bertram also suggests students make a “photo wall” or add posters to personalize their space.

Taking inspiration from State College landmarks such as Beaver Stadium and Bagel Crust, Kraus said she “made some posters” using the app Canva — printing and framing her designs for wall decor.

“It worked out really well for me, but I know you can find so many online too,” Kraus said.

Bertram said she bought some “really cute Penn State-themed posters” from Etsy.

Haley Popovitch (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) bought a Kanye West poster from Amazon and said it was a “much cheaper” option than finding something downtown.

Nicholas Pacella said thrift stores are another place to look.

“I have a giant picture of Jesus in my room,” Pacella (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said. “I just found it and thought, ‘I need to have this.’”

Other decor options are “flags and tapestries,” Valerie Leiva said. “They are relatively inexpensive, and they take up a lot of [wall] space.”

With varieties of decor, Leiva (junior-biology) said her room “100%” affects her mood.

“I have so many pillows in my bed, and that is just where I pass out, and it’s comfy,” Leiva said. “I can relax.”

Pacella agreed, saying his space “absolutely” affects his mood, and if he didn’t have Jesus on his wall, it would “really ruin” his mood.

“The first week of school, I didn't have anything on my walls yet, so it wasn’t fun to be in my room,” Bertram said. “Then, I started putting stuff up, and it was fun.”

RELATED