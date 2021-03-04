TikTok star Jeremy Scheck cooked up a meal for Penn State students Thursday night, showcasing one of his recipes while answering questions about his career.

The Student Programming Association hosted Scheck for a recipe showcase and Q&A at 4 p.m. on March 4 for a "‘CollegeTown Cooking Event." The event was free for students.

SPA sent viewers a list of ingredients encouraged them to cook alongside Scheck during the event. The recipe in question? Crispy potatoes.

According to SPA, Scheck’s TikTok account, ScheckEats, has garnered over 2 million followers and 64 million likes since its creation in March 2020. He teaches and showcases original recipes for viewers.

Scheck, a junior studying Spanish and Italian at Cornell University, discussed a variety of topics while cooking, including his favorite foods and his multifaceted life as a student and TikTok star.

While familiarizing himself with TikTok, Scheck was able to use the platform to learn about other cultures’ cuisines through other TikTok and Instagram accounts, like @the_pastaqueen and @the.korean.vegan.

“I just really enjoy learning from them,” Scheck said.

Scheck also discussed how he balances his schoolwork and managing his TikTok account, or rather, how he fails at times.

“When people ask ‘How do you manage your time,’ I’m always like, not well,” Scheck said. “I don’t know if I have any secrets for that.”

Scheck said online learning, a common trend for college students during the coronavirus pandemic, has helped his time management.

Throughout the Q&A session, Scheck integrated instructions for his crispy potatoes recipe, continuously reminding viewers about essential steps for the recipe, including seasoning the potatoes.

He said he finds rosemary to be a particularly underrated spice.

“Rosemary is delicious when it’s used right,” Scheck said.

His biggest inspirations in cooking are Samin Nosrat, author of the cookbook "Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking," and Michael Pollan who writes about cooking from “an anthological and scientific point of view.”

“What I like about both of them is they use a scientific lens [while cooking],” Scheck said. “I’m not a professional chef, and I’m not going to be, so it’s the scientific and cultural aspects I really like.”

In the future, Scheck hopes to expand his TikTok channel with a travel component after the pandemic ends, and he also hopes to move beyond the platform.

“I like what I’m doing, [but] I don’t want to be limited to just TikTok,” Scheck said. “I haven’t thought that far ahead.”

Scheck said he is excited about the future of TikTok for food media and how TikTok can introduce more viewers to cooking and food media in general.

“Yes, there’s YouTube, but the algorithm isn’t really the same,” Scheck said. “It’s cool how diverse TikTok is and how you don’t need a fancy setup to do it. I mean, I’m just in my college kitchen.”

For aspiring TikTok chefs, Scheck encourages them to “just try” and to use “good lighting” in their videos.

“I think a lot of people don’t want to make the leap of making content,” Scheck said. “I’ve seen a lot of people blow up just because they just try making their very first video.”

